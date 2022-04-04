Delfi Researchers and Founders to Present at American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) 2022 Annual Meeting

Delfi Founder and CEO Elected to the Fellows of the AACR Academy Class of 2022

BALTIMORE, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Delfi Diagnostics, a pioneering developer of a new class of high-performance, affordable liquid biopsy tests for early cancer detection, will present new findings from its fragmentomics-based platform at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) 2022 Annual Meeting. Additionally, Delfi executives will participate in multiple educational and scientific sessions.

Additionally, Delfi Founder and CEO Victor Velculescu was recognized by AACR for his "stellar contributions involving the discovery of genomic alterations in cancer cells and for developing non-invasive cancer detection technologies.

"We are excited to participate in this year's AACR Annual Meeting with presentations that we think will help increase the field's understanding of how fragmentation-based liquid biopsies can be applied to multiple applications in cancer," said Velculescu. "And personally, I am honored to be included in this year's class of Fellows of the AACR Academy among such talented scientists."

Presentation Details:

Friday, April 8

Towards population-scale screening of human cancer using genome-wide fragmentation profiles of cell-free DNA

Session Type: ePoster

Authors: Akshaya V. Annapragada, Dimitrios Mathios, Stephen Cristiano, Jamie E. Medina, Vilmos Adleff, Noushin Niknafs, Jacob Carey, Nic Dracopoli, Peter Bach, Jillian Phallen, Victor E. Velculescu, Robert B. Scharpf

Saturday, April 9, 8 a.m. CDT

Developing Replicable Genomic Classifiers of Cancer

Session Type: Educational Session

Author: Rob Scharpf, PhD

Monday April 11, 12:57 p.m. CDT

Early detection of ovarian and other cancers using cell-free DNA fragmentomes

Session Type: Advances in Organ Site Research Session

Author: Victor Velculescu MD, PhD

Tuesday April 12, 9 a.m. CDT

DELFI as a real-time treatment response assessment for patients with cancer

Session Type: Poster Session

Authors: Keith Lumbard, Laurel A. Keefer, Iris Van't erve, Jacob Carey, Bryan Chesnick, Denise Butler, Michael Rongione, Cornelis J. A. Punt, Nicholas C. Dracopoli, Remond J. A. Fijneman, Gerrit A. Meijer, Robert B. Scharpf, Victor E. Velculescu, Alessandro Leal

Tuesday April 12, 1:25 p.m. CDT

Clinical relevance of cell-free DNA fragmentomes for cancer detection and monitoring

Session Type: Major Symposium

Author: Victor Velculescu MD, PhD

About Delfi Diagnostics

Delfi is developing a new class of liquid biopsy tests for early detection based on altered genome-wide fragmentation profiles, also known as "fragmentomes," representing aberrant packaging of DNA in cancer cells. By applying advanced machine learning algorithms, these fragment patterns are detectable at a very low sequencing cost. Delfi is using this technology to develop highly sensitive and specific cancer detection assays intended for wide and cost-effective distribution and adoption.

