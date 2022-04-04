DoodyCalls Pet Waste Removal to Scoop Poop in Johnson County

The new location provides dog waste removal services to residents and communities of all sizes

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DoodyCalls, a nationwide leader in pet waste removal services, is growing its footprint in the pooper scooper industry with the opening of an office in Overland Park, Kansas. DoodyCalls currently cleans up in over 57 territories across 23 states and has been named the number-one pet waste removal franchise in the United States by Entrepreneur Magazine's annual Franchise 500 list.

(PRNewsfoto/DoodyCalls) (PRNewswire)

Amidst an eclectic career that includes time spent as Chief-of-Staff to the Global Brand President at Ralph Lauren and as a lead project manager in the recruitment of private equity energy C-suite executives and board members, Aaron Griffith was looking for a new opportunity. After spending over a decade on the East Coast, Griffith returned to his roots in the Kansas City metro area to care for his aging grandparents and to be closer to family. A big believer in the bond between pets and their humans with a knack for business, Griffith decided to scoop the poop with DoodyCalls.

"I am honored to begin this new venture with DoodyCalls and leverage my passion for dogs into business success in my hometown that is so dear to me," said Aaron Griffith, owner and operator of DoodyCalls of Overland Park. "I am so excited for this unique opportunity to serve our community and pursue my business passions."

Inspired by his late grandfather's battle with Parkinson's disease and dementia and fueled by his lifelong love of dogs, Griffith was drawn to the DoodyCalls business model and how it provided him an opportunity to serve his community as a whole. A strong believer in supporting his neighbors, Griffith also plans to give back to the community with charitable initiatives and hopes to expand his business in the near future.

"We are excited to further expand our footprint into the Sunflower State and our Overland Park leader Aaron has the right amount of drive and determination to create success in the market," said Jacob D'Aniello, COO and founder of DoodyCalls. "We know his passion for business and love of dogs will help him flourish in the community."

The Johnson County DoodyCalls franchise will service the following areas: Leawood, Lenexa, Olathe, Overland Park, and Stillwell.

The scoop on what DoodyCalls offers:

For residential dog owners, DoodyCalls provides dog waste pickup, brown spot treatment and deodorizing services.

For communities and parks, DoodyCalls designs, sells, installs, services and maintains common areas, pet waste stations, equipment and supplies.

To learn more about the Overland Park franchise location, please visit https://www.doodycalls.com/overlandpark. DoodyCalls is currently seeking poop scoop franchise operators who align with the brand's values of humility, ethical leadership, integrity, respect, and providing the best service experience possible. To learn more about franchise opportunities or to find a local service technician, visit https://www.doodycalls.com/locations/.

About Doody Calls

DoodyCalls was founded in 2000 by Jacob and Susan D'Aniello in the Northern Virginia suburbs of Washington DC. In 2004, the company began franchising its pet waste removal business nationwide and established corporate headquarters in Charlottesville, VA. DoodyCalls provides service to 23 states and the District of Columbia with dog waste pickup with consumer and industrial services. For more information about Doody Calls, visit www.doodycalls.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:



Sarah O'Connor-Guffey

Fish Consulting

815-630-9557 | sguffey@fish-consulting.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE DoodyCalls