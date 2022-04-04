Gridtential Signs Development Agreement with Camel Energy and a Top-Three U.S. Automaker, Marking Entry into Automotive Battery Market

SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gridtential Energy, the inventor of Silicon Joule® bipole battery technology, today announced a product development agreement with Camel Energy, the largest car battery manufacturer in Asia, and a top-three U.S. automaker that is supplied by Camel. The agreement is targeted to culminate in the delivery of start/stop batteries for internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles. The same technology architecture can be used for low-voltage batteries in electric vehicles and extended to support the 48V batteries most often used in mild-hybrid vehicles.

The partnership positions Gridtential to capitalize on fast-growing demand in the automotive industry for a better alternative to the standard 12V car battery.

Camel has been approached by several large automotive companies to deliver Silicon Joule bipole advanced batteries for their vehicles. By replacing traditional lead plates with specially-formulated silicon hybrid bipoles, silicon hybrid batteries increase standard power density by three-fold, reduce weight by 30% or more, and have improved charge acceptance (at least a 3x increase in dynamic charge acceptance). Silicon hybrid batteries also can operate at higher temperatures and tolerate vibration better than traditional lead-based batteries — key metrics for the automotive industry.

Camel's silicon hybrid batteries will have at least twice the lifespan of a traditional 12V lead battery, making them an attractive option for automotive manufacturers.

Under the agreement, Gridtential and Camel engineering teams will work closely to optimize the thin-plate cell design and manufacturing of advanced bipole batteries. They will also verify metrics of cycle life, energy density, battery efficiency and charge acceptance.

Zubo Zhang, President of Camel Energy, Inc (CEI) said: "Along with our customers, we have been following the promise and advancements in bipole technology for many years. Gridtential's technology readily scales, allowing us to offer a suite of bipole batteries for the transportation and other markets where Camel is dominant. This all works well with Camel's interest to expand our localization in North America with major automotive customers."

"It is great to share a vision of vehicle electrification with major automakers. Our silicon hybrid technology is poised to play a vital role in that future," said Gridtential CEO John Barton. "There's a growing recognition in the marketplace that innovative design and optimization of conventional active materials offers a safer alternative to lithium-ion with comparable performance and lower cost. We look forward to partnering with Camel and its automotive customers to hone the design, performance and manufacturing of these batteries as they build market share with industry redefining products."

One of the key components that will improve the performance and efficiency of Camel batteries is the Silicon Joule PowerPlate™, which sits between thin battery cells and will be coated with Camel's active material. Combined with a lightweight bipole design and a 99% recyclability rate for the lead inside, Camel's batteries with Silicon Joule technology will be a much more sustainable and readily available alternative to lithium-ion batteries.

Silicon Joule is a revolutionary battery technology that substitutes treated silicon wafers, like those found in solar panels, for conventional lead grids to create an advanced AGM lead battery. It delivers increased power density and a deeper depth of discharge at a 75 percent lower levelized cost of electricity (LCOE) than conventional lead batteries.

Gridtential has development agreements with 15 battery makers. To inquire about the Silicon Joule Evaluation Program, contact Gridtential here .

About Gridtential

Gridtential is the creator of Silicon Joule®, breakthrough silicon hybrid technology that provides a lower-cost, safer, greener alternative to lithium-ion. Inspired by solar technology, Silicon Joule dramatically improves cycle life, power delivery, and discharge rate while reducing weight by 30%, delivering superior performance for deep-cycle and power applications including personal electric vehicles, renewable energy storage systems and hybrid automotive.

Gridtential Energy provides Silicon Joule reference batteries, development kits, bipole materials and non-exclusive licenses, enabling manufacturing partners to easily adapt their factories to provide high-performing, higher voltage 24V, 36V & 48V batteries to their customers for the hybrid-automotive, Low-Speed EV (LSEV), energy storage system (ESS) & telecom backup markets, all without gigascale capital investments.

Silicon Joule is in use today by 15 battery partners and several OEMs. Based in Santa Clara, Calif., Gridtential's investors include The Roda Group and 1955 Capital.

About Camel

Founded in 1980, Camel Group Co. is the largest car battery manufacturer in Asia and specializes in the R&D, production and sales of lead-acid batteries. It also works with producers of EV lithium-ion batteries and used battery recyclers.

Its products cover automotive starter, start-stop, lithium-ion and traction batteries. Camel batteries are widely used in cars, trucks, agricultural vehicles, golf carts, electric vehicles and other applications. Camel is innovating new energy solutions for the vehicles of the future and is committed to green energy manufacturing, recycling and enabling a low-carbon life for mankind.

