HILCO REAL ESTATE ANNOUNCES THE SALE OF A TURNKEY RETAIL BUILDING LOCATED IN BRIDGETON, N.J.

NORTHBROOK, Ill., April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilco Real Estate, LLC announces an online auction date of May 3, 2022, for the sale of this 7,252± total square foot, move-in ready retail building in Bridgeton, N.J. This building sits on 2.78± acres. There will be an open house for interested parties to tour the facility on April 28 from 12 p.m. until 4 p.m. (ET).

Hilco Real Estate (PRNewsfoto/Hilco Real Estate) (PRNewswire)

Situated just 12 miles from the New Jersey Turnpike and one hour from Philadelphia International Airport, this building was constructed in 2017 for $1.7 million. The online auction's opening bid is $400,000 with an increasing bid amount of $5,000. The retail building is conveniently located with great visibility along the Shiloh Pike in Southern New Jersey. It offers opportunity for a user or investor to acquire a newer structure that is ideal for a variety of potential uses including: urgent care, grocery store, church, hardware store, automotive shop and more. Also on site is a recently upgraded electrical unit and HVAC, a manager's office, additional warehouse space, security system and double doors.

Bridgeton, New Jersey is a city with a population of approximately 25,000 people. The city is in the southern portion of the state and draws business from surrounding major cities and the highly traveled New Jersey Turnpike. Bridgeton is located about one hour away from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and 50 minutes away from Wilmington, Delaware. It is also about one hour west of Atlantic City and Cape May. Because of this centralized location between highly populated areas, Bridgeton welcomes travelers during all seasons.

Fernando Palacios, managing director at Hilco Real Estate, stated, "This sale represents an outstanding turnkey opportunity as this retail building is in high quality condition. It presents a great option for operators or investors looking to expand or relocate into a move-in ready space with an excellent location." He added, "There's huge upside for investors to buy at a great price and add value through new efforts."

For more information on how to view the property and schedule on-site tours, please contact Fernando Palacios at (877) 933-7779 or fpalacios@hilcoglobal.com.

For further information on the property, an explanation of the sale process, auction procedures or to obtain access to property due diligence documents, please visit HilcoRealEstate.com or call (855) 755-2300.

About Hilco Real Estate



Hilco Real Estate ("HRE"), a Hilco Global company (HilcoGlobal.com), is headquartered in Northbrook, Illinois (USA). HRE is a national provider of strategic real estate disposition services. Acting as an agent or principal, HRE uses its experience to advise and execute strategies to assist clients in deriving the maximum value from their real estate assets. By leveraging multi-faceted sales strategies and techniques, aggressive repositioning and restructuring experience, a vast and motivated network of buyers and sellers, and substantial access to capital, HRE exceeds expectations even in the most complex transactions.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hilco Real Estate