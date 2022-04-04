HUB INTERNATIONAL ENHANCES COMMERCIAL AND PERSONAL INSURANCE CAPABILITIES WITH ACQUISITION OF CHUN-HA INSURANCE SERVICES, INC. IN CALIFORNIA

HUB INTERNATIONAL ENHANCES COMMERCIAL AND PERSONAL INSURANCE CAPABILITIES WITH ACQUISITION OF CHUN-HA INSURANCE SERVICES, INC. IN CALIFORNIA

CHICAGO, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hub International Limited (Hub), a leading global insurance brokerage and financial services firm, announced today that it has acquired Chun-Ha Insurance Services, Inc. (Chun-Ha Insurance). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Hub International Logo (PRNewsfoto/Hub International Limited) (PRNewswire)

Headquartered in Garden Grove, California, Chun-Ha Insurance is one of the largest agencies serving the Korean American community, providing comprehensive insurance solutions, including commercial and personal insurance, and employee benefits services.

"I couldn't be prouder and more excited to have Chun-Ha joining Hub," said Andrew Forchelli, President of Hub Los Angeles/Orange County (LAOC). "They are a fantastic organization with a track record of success and a client centric culture that mirrors our own. There is no broker in the country more committed to supporting the dynamic needs of the Asian-American business community than Hub, and Chun-Ha joining our team only solidifies our leadership position."

Ki Hong Park, CEO and President of Chun-Ha Insurance, and the Chun-Ha Insurance team will join Hub LAOC.

"We look forward to joining Hub," said Park. "While our name has changed, our commitment to provide our clients with the best insurance program and a dedicated staff remains the same. Hub has a strong reputation in the market, and this opportunity will allow us to offer our clients access to broader insurance markets and more value-added service."

Chun-Ha Insurance was represented by the consulting firm Marsh Berry for the transaction.

About Hub's M&A Activities

Hub International Limited is committed to growing organically and through acquisitions to expand its geographic footprint and strengthen industry and product expertise. For more information on the Hub M&A experience, visit WeAreHub.com.

About Hub International

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited is a leading full-service global insurance broker and financial services firm providing risk management, insurance, employee benefits, retirement and wealth management products and services. With more than 14,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, Hub's vast network of specialists brings clarity to a changing world with tailored solutions and unrelenting advocacy, so clients are ready for tomorrow. For more information, please visit www.hubinternational.com.

CONTACT:

Media: Jessica Wiltse

Phone: 312-596-7573

jessica.wiltse@hubinternational.com

M&A: Clark Wormer

Phone: 312.279.4848

Clark.wormer@hubinternational.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hub International Limited