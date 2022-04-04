LandJet, A "Work from Anywhere" Mobile Office Service, Announces Franchise Expansion Strategy

KANSAS CITY, Mo., April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, LandJet, an innovative mobile office service, announced its next steps for national expansion with the launch of its franchising business model. Soon business travelers in several new markets will be able to enjoy the benefits of productive, stress-free, door-to-door travel.

LandJet is focused on expanding into states including Texas, Oklahoma, Ohio, Indiana, Wisconsin, and Florida for franchise opportunities. These states have large metropolitan business centers with clusters of regional cities and travel nearby.

"These make ideal markets for our 'hub-and-spoke' strategy where you don't want to drive, but don't want to fly either," said Mark Ross, co-founder of LandJet. "Indianapolis, for example, has interstate access to Cincinnati, St Louis, Chicago, Detroit, and Louisville making them ideal for LandJet travel and attractive investment opportunities for entrepreneurial franchisees."

LandJet partnered with United Franchise Group, to develop its franchise model. This will allow franchisees to get a jumpstart by utilizing LandJet's experience, as well as ongoing business support. "Having solid back-office services for hiring, marketing, and financials are essential for any business but can be really distracting for startups. Our model is to support the business continuously as our success is linked," said Scott Frigon, President & CEO. The company expects to be in 15 markets within 2-3 years.

"Our leadership and client service teams greatly appreciate the ability to conduct business, collaborate, and prepare for important meetings while traveling with LandJet," said Mark Moreland, COO, Lockton. "They are a valued business partner."

The franchise application process is now open. For more information, visit https://landjet.com/franchising

About LandJet: LandJet is a private, chauffeured transportation service focused on the business traveler. We are a one-of-a-kind, mobile office solution to allow travelers to stay productive and connected on the go. Originally founded in 2005 in Elkhart, Indiana to design, build and sell mobile offices to an emerging mobile productivity market. LandJet was purchased in 2018 by Mark Ross and Jim Thompson, out of a need for an alternative option for regional business travel. Under the leadership of Scott Frigon, President/CEO, LandJet has expanded operations to become the piloted, mobile office service we know today. Currently, you can find us located throughout the Midwest in Kansas City, Chicago, Des Moines, Quad Cities, Madison, and Minneapolis.

