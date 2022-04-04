NanoMosaic Unveils a Method To Enable Proteomics By Combining Aptamers and Antibodies on its MosaicNeedle™ Platform at 2022 AACR

BOSTON, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NanoMosaic, the pioneer and leader of nanoneedle technology (MosaicNeedle™) for proteomics and multi-omics, was invited to present a poster at the prestigious annual meeting of the American Association of Cancer Research (AACR) meeting on April 13th, 2022.
The NanoMosaic Tessie™ platform leverages the power of MosaicNeedles™ to provide both the sensitivity and dynamic range to interrogate the proteome in complex matrices at high throughput. The nanoneedle acts both as a capture substrate and detection probe, thereby eliminating the upfront capture steps and downstream detection reactions that may introduce bias.
The poster (#5391) entitled "MosaicNeedles™: A tool for large-scale proteomics combining antibodies and aptamers" will be presented at AACR's "Proteomics, Signaling Networks and Biomarker Discovery" session. The company will showcase its Tessie™ instrument at booth (#3235) during the conference. The company has sold two commercial systems under its Early Access Program. The Tessie™ system has the following performance metrics:
- 7 orders of dynamic range of protein detection
- No upfront sample preparation – samples are loaded directly from serum or plasma
- No fluorescent labels on molecules
- No amplification of target molecules
- Straightforward detection workflow that is amenable to a clinical workflow
- Low sample volumes: 2ul
- DIY consumables: users are customizing chips with antibodies from their lab
- 15 min read time
- Full automation capabilities with liquid handler
- High multiplexing capabilities
"Enabling both aptamers and antibodies as the affinity probes and demonstrating high performance with both reagents on the Tessie™ instrument paves the way to accurately measure the expression of one or more proteoforms of every protein-coding gene", said Qimin Quan, Chief Scientific Officer of NanoMosaic, "The ultra-high plexing capability allows proteome-level detection with low sample volume requirement and at high throughput. The simple workflow makes it easy for scientists to develop home-brew assays on high-value targets from the discovery phase." Quan concluded.
"The MosaicNeedle™ platform provides a scalable approach to enable proteomics and multi-omics, an end-to-end solution from biomarker discovery to diagnostic assay development."
"NanoMosaic is thrilled to unveil the Tessie™ platform and to have been accepted to present a poster at AACR, one of the most renowned oncology conferences," stated John Boyce, President, CEO, and Co-Founder of NanoMosaic, as well as Co-Founder of Tiger Gene, LLC. "We strongly believe the capabilities of the Tessie™, in both proteomics and single-run multi-omics will elucidate and progress oncology research, diagnostics, and therapeutic development," Boyce concluded.
To learn how to apply for the "Proteomics/Multi-Omics Early Access Program" please visit www.nanomosaic.net and click "Apply to Early Access Program".
About NanoMosaic Inc
NanoMosaic, a Boston-based biotechnology company, is the only commercial entity to develop and leverage the power of nanoneedles, MosaicNeedles™, for protein detection and quantification to develop best-in-class assays for biomarker discovery and validation. The NanoMosaic platform, Tessie™, alleviates the bottlenecks in proteomics analysis and provides an end-to-end solution that enables first of its kind protein interrogation and multi-omics analysis within a single chip on one run. The proprietary technology enables rapid, end user customization for assay development for proteomic and/or nucleic acid content. The NanoMosaic platform allows researchers to push the frontiers in biomarker discovery and diagnostics.
