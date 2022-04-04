NATIONAL RETAIL PROPERTIES, INC. RELEASES INAUGURAL CORPORATE RESPONSIBILITY & SUSTAINABILITY REPORT

ORLANDO, Fla., April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE: NNN), a real estate investment trust, today announced that it has released its inaugural Corporate Responsibility & Sustainability Report. The report includes NNN's commitments, achievements, initiatives and ongoing aspirations and references several reporting frameworks, including the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

"Through this report, we enhance our disclosure of strategies, policies and initiatives concerning environmental, social and governance (ESG) matters," said Jay Whitehurst, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Our Board of Directors and management team take ESG matters seriously and we believe our foundational excellence in governance matters, together with our commitment to engage with our tenants, our community and our associates, positions the company to create long-term value for all stakeholders."

National Retail Properties produced the report with the assistance of ISOS Group, a leading sustainability consultant with expertise in the GRI Sustainability Reporting Standards and other leading frameworks.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned 3,223 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.8 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.6 years. For more information on the company, visit www.nnnreit.com.

