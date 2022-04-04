SIDECHEF ADDS 'CREATE YOUR OWN' SHOPPABLE RECIPE FEATURE FOR USERS TO UPLOAD, SHARE, AND SHOP IN A CLICK

Simplifying weekly meal planning, users can post original recipes and instantly grocery shop using the all-in-one cooking platform

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SideChef , the all-in-one cooking, shopping, and meal planning app, adds a new 'Create Your Own' feature for users to independently upload and share (publicly or privately)*. The shoppable recipe can instantly be added to cart and all needed ingredients delivered to your door or by in-store pick up from Walmart.

SideChef Create Your Own Recipe (PRNewswire)

"SideChef Launches Create Your Own Shoppable Recipes"

"A person's go-to recipes can be very personal to who they are. Personally, I'm a spinach artichoke dip guy. This 'Create Your Own' feature allows anyone to make their favorite recipes instantly shoppable," says Founder and CEO, Kevin Yu. "Grocery runs that would take 30+ minutes can be reduced to seconds. Easily plan and shop your Taco Tuesday needs or upload and immortalize grandma's famous cookie recipe."

Additionally, SideChef is launching a new affiliate program (applicants must be vetted and approved) so that recipe creators can monetize on 'Create Your Own' recipes. Each shoppable recipe purchase (over $35) made through a personalized link will earn $20 per order through June 2022. After that, creators will continue to earn $8 per order for existing Walmart customers and $10 per order for new customers.

*Users must register or have an existing SideChef account in order to upload recipes

About SideChef

SideChef is an all-in-one home cooking platform that provides over 18,000 interactive smart recipes with dynamic recipe guidance featuring hands-free voice commands, step-by-step photos, how-to videos, and built-in timers. SideChef partners with the world's largest retailers, publishers, CPG brands, and kitchen appliance companies to offer users a seamless cooking journey, enabling personalized meal planning, over 10,000 one-click shoppable recipes to enable grocery delivery or curbside pickup, and smart kitchen connectivity.

SideChef is available for free on iOS, Android, Amazon Alexa, Google Home Hub, Samsung Bixby, and Facebook Portal from Meta devices. SideChef has inspired over 20 million meals cooked in home kitchens around the world. For more information, visit www.sidechef.com.

