AVENTURA MALL EXPANDS DINING WITH SUGAR FACTORY, MOTEK AND CARROT EXPRESS

Ralph's Coffee set to open this summer; Toku Modern Asian this fall

AVENTURA, Fla., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aventura Mall continues expanding its selection of restaurants and eateries with the addition of Sugar Factory, Motek and Carrot Express.

Sugar Factory is a family-friendly, world-famous celebration destination known for its over-the-top treats, which earned it Food & Wine Magazine's "Most Instagrammed Restaurant in the U.S." designation. Diners can indulge in a range of exciting menu items such as Rainbow Sliders, Monster Burgers, Insane Milkshakes like Caramel Sugar Daddy Cheesecake, a King Kong Sundae that serves 12 people, and colorful cocktails served in fishbowl-style cauldrons. Additional menu items include towering salads and sandwiches, meat and seafood entrees, and pasta dishes.

Motek, a family-owned, Kosher-style eatery offering flavorful Israeli-Mediterranean fare, serves authentic dishes such as falafel, hummus, shawarma, malawach and more. Offering brunch, lunch and dinner, as well as sweets and coffee, Motek's menu features both big and small plates. The Miami-based owners sought to elevate fast-casual food culture by bringing fresh Israeli food to the mix: Motek uses only the highest quality ingredients and offers a variety of vegetarian options.

Carrot Express was founded in South Florida in 1993 by Mario Laufer, who was passionate about cooking simple, healthy and flavorful dishes. The eatery – recently named one of "The Absolute 12 Best Vegan Restaurants in Miami" by Pure Wow – has grown into a spot for fresh, handcrafted food made with natural, high-quality ingredients. The menu includes acai and poke bowls, healthy burgers and wraps, salads with homemade dressings, and more.

Additionally, Ralph's Coffee, which represents the timeless American spirit of the Ralph Lauren brand and features custom blends crafted from the world's finest coffee beans, is set to open this summer. Toku Modern Asian, which features a diverse, modern Asian menu consisting of Japanese and Chinese inspiration with touches of Thai, is set to open this fall.

Complementing Miami's eclectic and diverse culture, Aventura Mall's dining experience enables visitors to brush with cuisines from around the globe. Guests enjoy a multitude of classics and newcomers, many offering indoor and outdoor seating, including Estiatorio Ornos by Chef Michael Mina, Ladurée, CVI.CHE 105, Pubbelly Sushi, PANI, Tap 42 Craft Kitchen + Bar, Pollos & Jarras, Serafina Miami, Bella Luna, Trattoria Rosalia, The Cheesecake Factory, and Divieto Ristorante.

Treats Food Hall, a curated food emporium on the expansion wing's third level, is a gastronomical delight, home to Jrk!, Shake Shack, Chicken Guy! by Guy Fieri, Chipotle, Zuuk Mediterranean Kitchen, Poké 305, and more.

