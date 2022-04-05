EAGLE, Idaho, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Boise Hunter Homes, a family-owned and operated homebuilder and developer based in Eagle, ID, has announced a record-breaking year for 2021, closing 183 homes, generating $196M in revenue. Founded in 2007, Boise Hunter Homes has grown to become the largest move-up homebuilder ($800K+ housing) in the State. The company has distinguished itself with its land positions around the Treasure Valley, focusing on the most sought-after locations in their market. Cody Hunter, co-owner of Boise Hunter Homes along with his brother Travis, explained the success of this past year: "Last years' success began before the influx in housing demand. It was a career of financial stewardship by our father, Jim Hunter, that enabled us to have a strong inventory of projects, and houses to build, when demand was finally realized in 2020 and 2021."

Co-owners of Boise Hunter Homes, Travis, Jim, and Cody Hunter, stand in one of their company's newest model homes. (PRNewswire)

Boise Homebuilder Closes Record Year, Begins 2022 Strong

The effort to close 183 homes was no small task. With ongoing supply constraints, labor shortages, and a constant influx of demand, the Hunter family had to remain disciplined and focused on finishing homes. "Our staff continued to overcome obstacles to deliver beautiful homes to our customers," said Cody. "On top of that, we locked home prices to our buyers in the face of rising material costs. During an impossible time to build, we managed to close more homes than ever before".

As Boise Hunter Homes starts 2022, the company is poised for another banner year. The company has hired world-renowned architect, Mike Woodley, to design a menu of ultra-high-end floorplans to capture the best views in Boise in its Harris North community. Additionally, a new riverfront community is underway in Star, ID, aptly named River Park Estates, which will feature a half mile of riverfront greenbelt and four large lakes. Meanwhile on the north border of Eagle, recent phases of Dry Creek Ranch have been delivered including The Estates featuring rare 1+ acre lots, and The Hills taking advantage of the natural rolling topography.

Boise Hunter Homes has secured nearly 2,200 entitled homesites in the Treasure Valley and is well positioned for a bright future. Travis Hunter notes "The success of Boise's real estate industry has recently attracted new homebuilders to our market, but without a doubt newcomers will face challenges that we will not. We have spent the last decade acquiring the best developable real estate in the Treasure Valley, and have a mature company that is capable of delivering the quality communities and homes that buyers are looking for."

