Miami International Holdings Reports March 2022 Trading Results

PRINCETON, N.J., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Miami International Holdings, Inc. (MIH) today reported March 2022 trading results for its U.S. exchange subsidiaries – MIAX®, MIAX Pearl® and MIAX Emerald® (together, the MIAX Exchange Group™), and Minneapolis Grain Exchange (MGEX™). Total year-to-date volume for all MIH exchanges reached record levels in the first quarter of 2022.

March 2022 Trading Volume Highlights

Total U.S. multi-listed options market share for the MIAX Exchange Group reached 13.8%, up 10 basis points year-over-year (YoY) and representing a 0.8% increase. The MIAX Exchange Group collectively executed 121.8 million multi-listed options contracts during the month, representing a 4.2% increase YoY and an average daily volume (ADV) of 5,295,073 contracts. Total year-to-date volume reached a record 347,626,738 contracts, an increase of 7.5% from the same period in 2021.

In U.S. equities, MIAX Pearl Equities™ reported a record monthly volume of 3.0 billion shares in March 2022 , representing a 520.5% increase YoY and a market share of 0.94%. Total year-to-date volume reached a record 7.6 billion contracts, an increase of 415.2% from the same period in 2021.

MGEX, a Designated Contract Market (DCM) and Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO), reported record trading volume of 342,172 contracts, a 31.8% increase YoY and the highest volume total for March in MGEX history. Total year-to-date volume reached a record 931,091 contracts, an increase of 18.1% from the same period in 2021.

SPIKES® Futures volume totaled 40,827 contracts in March 2022 , a 29.3% decline from the 57,738 contract total in February 2022 and representing an ADV of 1,775 contracts.

Additional MIAX Exchange Group and MGEX volume details are included in the following tables.



Multi-Listed Options Trading Volume for MIAX Exchange Group, Current Month Year-to-Date Comparison Multi-Listed Options

Contracts Mar-22 Mar-21 % Chg Feb-22 % Chg Mar-22 Mar-21 % Chg Trading Days 23 23

19

62 61

U.S. Equity Options Industry 885,713,224 856,908,768 3.4% 756,120,415 17.1% 2,481,656,821 2,443,233,864 1.6% MIAX Exchange Group 121,786,671 116,927,971 4.2% 107,471,124 13.3% 347,626,738 323,257,959 7.5% MIAX Options 49,250,401 37,494,076 31.4% 43,340,551 13.6% 141,273,019 105,627,843 33.7% MIAX Pearl 38,025,689 52,194,814 -27.1% 36,562,507 4.0% 111,760,103 121,671,476 -8.1% MIAX Emerald 34,510,581 27,239,081 26.7% 27,568,066 25.2% 94,593,616 95,958,640 -1.4% Multi-Listed Options ADV Mar-22 Mar-21 % Chg Feb-22 % Chg Mar-22 Mar-21 % Chg U.S. Multi-Listed Options Industry 38,509,271 37,256,903 3.4% 39,795,811 -3.2% 40,026,723 40,053,014 -0.1% MIAX Exchange Group 5,295,073 5,083,825 4.2% 5,656,375 -6.4% 5,606,883 5,299,311 5.8% MIAX Options 2,141,322 1,630,177 31.4% 2,281,082 -6.1% 2,278,597 1,731,604 31.6% MIAX Pearl 1,653,291 2,269,340 -27.1% 1,924,342 -14.1% 1,802,582 1,994,614 -9.6% MIAX Emerald 1,500,460 1,184,308 26.7% 1,450,951 3.4% 1,525,703 1,573,092 -3.0%







Multi-Listed Options Market Share for MIAX Exchange Group, Current Month Year-to-Date Comparison Multi-Listed Options Market

Share Mar-22 Mar-21 % Chg Feb-22 % Chg Mar-22 Mar-21 % Chg MIAX Exchange Group 13.75% 13.65% 0.8% 14.21% -3.3% 14.01% 13.23% 5.9% MIAX Options 5.56% 4.38% 27.1% 5.73% -3.0% 5.69% 4.32% 31.7% MIAX Pearl 4.29% 6.09% -29.5% 4.84% -11.2% 4.50% 4.98% -9.6% MIAX Emerald 3.90% 3.18% 22.6% 3.65% 6.9% 3.81% 3.93% -2.9%







Equities Trading Volume for MIAX Pearl Equities, Current Month Year-to-Date Comparison Equities Shares (millions) Mar-22 Mar-21 % Chg Feb-22 % Chg Mar-22 Mar-21 % Chg Trading Days 23 23

19

62 61

U.S. Equities Volume – Industry 320,088 307,151 4.2% 231,071 38.5% 798,580 893,645 -10.6% MIAX Pearl Volume 3,021 487 520.5% 2,116 42.7% 7,575 1,470 415.2% MIAX Pearl ADV 131 21 520.5% 111 17.9% 122 24 406.9% MIAX Pearl Market Share 0.94% 0.16% 495.4% 0.92% 3.0% 0.95% 0.16% 476.5%







Futures & Options Trading Volume for MGEX, Current Month Year-to-Date Comparison Futures & Options Contracts Mar-22 Mar-21 % Chg Feb-22 % Chg Mar-22 Mar-21 % Chg Trading Days 23 23

19

62 61

MGEX Volume 342,172 259,617 31.8% 311,768 9.8% 931,091 788,162 18.1% MGEX ADV 14,877 11,288 31.8% 16,409 -9.3% 15,018 12,921 16.2%

About MIAX

MIAX's parent holding company, Miami International Holdings, Inc., owns Miami International Securities Exchange, LLC (MIAX®), MIAX PEARL, LLC (MIAX Pearl®), MIAX Emerald, LLC (MIAX Emerald®), Minneapolis Grain Exchange, LLC (MGEX™), and Bermuda Stock Exchange (BSX).

MIAX, MIAX Pearl and MIAX Emerald are national securities exchanges registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that leverage MIAX's industry-leading technology and infrastructure to provide U.S. listed options trading to their member firms. MIAX serves as the exclusive exchange venue for cash-settled options on the SPIKES® Volatility Index (Ticker: SPIKE), a measure of the expected 30-day volatility in the SPDR® S&P 500® ETF (SPY). In addition to options, MIAX Pearl facilitates the trading of cash equities through MIAX Pearl Equities™.

MGEX is a registered exchange with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) and is a Notice Registered Securities Futures Product Exchange with the SEC. MGEX serves as the exclusive market for a variety of products including Hard Red Spring Wheat, SPIKES Futures, BRIXX™ Commercial Real Estate Futures and TAX Futures. MGEX is a Designated Contract Market (DCM) and Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO) under the CFTC, providing DCM, DCO and cash market services in an array of asset classes.

BSX is a leading electronic international securities market regulated by the Bermuda Monetary Authority (BMA) specializing in the listing and trading of capital market instruments such as equities, debt issues, funds, hedge funds, derivative warrants and insurance linked securities. A full member of the World Federation of Exchanges and affiliate member of the International Organization of Securities Commissions, BSX is globally recognized, including by the SEC.

MIAX's executive offices and National Operations Center are located in Princeton, NJ, with additional offices located in Miami, FL, Minneapolis, MN, and Hamilton, Bermuda.

To learn more about MIAX visit www.MIAXOptions.com.

To learn more about MGEX visit www.mgex.com.

To learn more about BSX visit www.bsx.com.

Disclaimer and Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase any securities of Miami International Holdings, Inc. (together with its subsidiaries, the Company), and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer; solicitation or sale would be unlawful. This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

All third-party trademarks (including logos and icons) referenced by the Company remain the property of their respective owners. Unless specifically identified as such, the Company's use of third-party trademarks does not indicate any relationship, sponsorship, or endorsement between the owners of these trademarks and the Company. Any references by the Company to third-party trademarks is to identify the corresponding third-party goods and/or services and shall be considered nominative fair use under the trademark law.

Media Contact:

Andy Nybo, SVP, Chief Communications Officer

(609) 955-2091

anybo@miami-holdings.com

