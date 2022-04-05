RECUR Announces Global Cash Out For 84 Countries Worldwide

MIAMI, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RECUR, the technology company that designs and develops on-chain branded experiences allowing fans to buy, collect, and re-sell digital products and collectibles (NFTs), announces the launch of Global Cash Out, making it the first NFT platform to offer users worldwide equal access to seamless withdrawals across all of it's current and forthcoming brand experiences with one user account.



After first launching Cash Out in North America earlier this year, RECUR's Global Cash Out feature enables withdrawals in 84 countries across six continents. This is a monumental step forward in driving global access to Web 3.0, as RECUR ushers the world's most beloved brands, and their worldwide fanbases, into the ecosystem.



Global Cash Out is one of many RECUR features that make the metaverse easily accessible to all. Zach Bruch, RECUR's CEO said of the feature, "We set out to make payments and withdrawals scalable and secure while still being simple and seamless for our users and have done just that with the launch of our Global Cash Out feature."



RECUR continues its commitment to provide industry-leading platform services to its global brand partners, and their global fanbases. "Our Global Cash Out feature enables fans around the world to participate and engage with their favorite brand's Web 3.0 experiences," said Bruch.

Starting today, users worldwide can access their funds more quickly than anywhere else as RECUR users with bank accounts in any of the 84 countries listed will be able to cash out funds from their RECUR account using a wire transfer. To get started, users will select their profile avatar to activate the dropdown menu, select Wallet, and a new option to Cash Out will be available in the right hand menu tiles. The company is working on ways to bring the cash out functionality to even more countries beyond this launch.

Zach Bruch and the entire RECUR team continue to make Web 3.0 open, fun, and easily accessible for as many users as possible around the world.

About RECUR

RECUR is a technology company that designs & develops dedicated branded experiences that allow fans to buy, collect, and re-sell digital products and collectibles (NFTs). RECUR is the only blockchain-agnostic NFT platform ultimately giving its brand partners the widest range of distribution and their fan bases the widest range of utility. RECUR also co-authored the recurring royalty standard for NFTs, allowing for creators, artists, athletes, and brands to participate in the secondary sales of their assets in perpetuity.

