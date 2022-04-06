AMERANT BANK NAMED THE OFFICIAL HOMETOWN BANK OF UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI ATHLETICS

Multi-faceted partnership includes UM football, basketball and baseball, along with spearheading the 'Hometown Heroes' program, which celebrates heroes who have served our country and the local community, and more

CORAL GABLES, Fla., April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- University of Miami Athletics and Amerant Bank today announced a broad-based strategic partnership making Amerant Bank the Official "Hometown Bank" partner of the Miami Hurricanes. Amerant Bank is headquartered in Coral Gables and has been serving the South Florida community for over 40 years.

The partnership includes UM's football, basketball and baseball programs, while additionally providing Amerant a robust presence across all University of Miami Athletics programs.

The partnership features programming that supports the South Florida youth community, which is centered around Elementary School Day programming and youth sports clinics. The programs will provide athletic, as well as educational elements tying into Amerant Bank and its core values.

Additionally, Amerant Bank will highlight local heroes by sponsoring the University of Miami's Hometown Hero efforts which supports active and former Military Service men and women, and First Responders at UM Athletics events. Amerant Bank and the University of Miami will collaborate on a Service Member Appreciation experience that will provide our local service members a chance to meet and engage with the Miami Hurricanes.

"We are pleased to enter into such an impactful, multi-year partnership with University of Miami Athletics," said Jerry Plush, Vice Chairman, President & CEO of Amerant Bank. "The scope not only includes UM athletics, but also encompasses engaging local heroes and first responders, as well as a robust youth program. This new partnership closely aligns with our community-focused values."

Amerant Bank is a strong proponent of both sports and the arts within the communities it serves. The bank is currently featuring their Amerant Latin American Arts Gallery within the Museum of Fine Arts Houston's 20th anniversary celebration, and recently commissioned 'The Stacks' as a live art and music experience at the Coconut Grove Arts Festival.

"We are proud to join efforts with Amerant Bank, the "Hometown Bank" of the Miami Hurricanes, which shares our commitment to excellence and to the community," said Chris Maragno, SVP Hurricanes Global Partnerships. "As Coral Gables neighbors we are looking forward to collaborating on programs that enrich our community."

Legends, which has managed corporate sponsorships and multimedia rights for UM Athletics since April 2021, facilitated the partnership.

