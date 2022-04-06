CREATORS CAPITAL CONGRATULATES 2022 ALBUM OF THE YEAR PRODUCER KIZZO, WHO BEGAN GRAMMY WEEKEND AT GENERATIONAL GROUP'S MUSIC INDUSTRY M&A CONFERENCE

Superstar Producer Attends "Maximizing The Value of Creative Assets,"

hosted by Generational Group and Creators Capital

LAS VEGAS, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In the days before he won his first Grammy—Album of the Year for his work with Jon Batiste—producer Kizzo attended Generational's popular Growth and Exit conference entitled "Maximizing The Value of Creative Assets," held in conjunction with Creators Capital, an innovative startup studio and incubator for the creator economy.

Kizzo flanked by partners and well wishers at 64th Annual Grammy Awards: From left to right: Music business entrepreneur, Sam Rigters; Niels Walboomers (Managing Director, Sony Music Publishing); Kizzo's mother, Inien Person; Album of the Year Grammy winning producer, Kizzo; Kizzo writing partner, Autumn Rowe; Autumn's date, Even Stenvold Tysse; Grammy Award-winning producer, Carlos (PRNewswire)

The event focused on the sale of creative assets by performers, songwriters, producers, labels and other music industry entrepreneurs.

Kizzo joined the Generational event at the request of Jaxon John Huffman, founder of Creators Capital. Niels Walboomers, Managing Director at Sony Music Publishing who signed Kizzo, also attended, as well as Kizzo's songwriting partner Autumn Rowe.

"I was struck by how professional it was and how much I learned," Kizzo shared. "I'm excited that my partners Autumn, Jaxon and I have the opportunity to work with Generational to maximize the value of our business, Ulterior Music Group."

Generational is a leading M&A firm for privately held businesses, ranked #1 in the nation by Refinitiv in transactions up to $25 million, and #2 in transactions up to both $100 million and $500 million in value.

"I've worked with Kizzo for seven years while he has become a top music producer," Huffman explained. "I want us and our community to have the best financial advisor, that is why I selected Generational."

With streaming revenue having revolutionized the industry, royalties have become a reliable source of income for performers, songwriters, producers, music companies, entertainment conglomerates, private equity firms, family offices, private investors and financial institutions.

Generational advises how to properly sell when ready, and how to avoid being separated from your, your family's, and your community's wealth. The music M&A conference covered areas such as why the days of having only one or two buyers at the table to do business are over, learning about the sellers' market and why right now is the best time to consider taking chips off the table and getting insight into the pros and cons of selling all or part of your catalogue, when you are ready and on your terms.

