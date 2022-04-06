Demand for Lab-Grown Diamonds Skyrockets, Barkev's Expands Engagement Ring Collection

LOS ANGELES, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For over forty years Barkev's has been a leading designer of unique engagement rings and never has there been such a big shift in the jewelry industry until now with the demand for lab-grown diamonds skyrocketing, and many times outselling natural diamonds.

Customers flocking towards lab-grown diamonds are making the move for many reasons ranging from sustainability to the value they provide, though it all comes down to one thing: Diamonds created in a lab are just as stunning as natural diamonds for a fraction of the price.

With demand continuing to rise, Barkev's is answering the call with its line of unique lab-grown diamond engagement rings and other jewelry that's designed and manufactured in-house from start to finish, which allows the company to implement strict quality control standards.

Additionally, by controlling the entire process Barkev's has the ability to create unique pieces with any color, shape and size lab-grown diamonds – the customer has full control over their dream ring.

Barkev's predicts the demand for lab-grown diamonds will only continue to rise in the coming years, and the company plans to share more insights and launch new designs and website features in the coming months.

For more information on Barkev's or to browse the company's collection of lab-grown diamond jewelry, visit the website: https://www.barkevs.com

About:

Barkev's is a leading designer of unique jewelry and for over 40 years the company has been recognized for its engagement ring designs ranging from classic white diamond solitaires to engagement rings that feature stunning black and blue diamonds.

