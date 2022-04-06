SANFORD, N.C. , April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Friday, April 15 is National Clean Out Your Medicine Cabinet Day. Established by DisposeRx, Inc., the designation calls attention to the importance of regularly going through the home to remove and properly dispose of expired and unused prescriptions, as well as over the counter and pet medications.

Established in 2019, the annual event is held each year in advance of the spring DEA National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, which is April 30.

"Research has shown that when people are provided with education and an at-home disposal option they are more likely to discard of their unused prescriptions," said William Simpson, president and chief executive officer of DisposeRx. "Many of our pharmacy and Community Outreach program partners participate in Take Back Days. By designating a day in advance of this event, we hope to provide an important reminder that disposal should be done frequently on a prescription or medication basis and draw more attention to the potential dangers of leftover opioids and other medications."

Keeping unused medications in the home can result in accidental ingestions and poisonings, drug diversion, potential for misuse and abuse and medication confusion. DisposeRx—the product leader in at-home medication disposal solutions—offers a simple, convenient, effective way of ridding homes of medications that are no longer needed or have expired.

We encourage participants to share how they are cleaning out and ridding their homes of unused medications and use the hashtag #CleanOutMedsDay on social media. Graphics and video for sharing can be found on DisposeRx's website. Those with who may have large quantities of leftover medications can find a takeback kiosk on the Food and Drug Administration's website or participate in the DEA's spring National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

About DisposeRx Packets

DisposeRx at-home medication disposal packets are comprised of materials that are FDA-approved for oral medications and provide a simple, convenient and effective solution for the disposal of unused or expired medications. The active ingredient in the medication is chemically and physically sequestered in a polymer gel when water and the DisposeRx powder are added to a prescription vial and shaken. Patients can use the patented product with pills, tablets, capsules, liquids and powders and can then throw away the vial in the household trash.

About DisposeRx, Inc.

North Carolina-based DisposeRx, Inc. is dedicated to decreasing the risks of drug diversion, overdoses, suicides, accidental poisonings and antibiotic resistance by facilitating medication safety behavior change and eradicating the misuse of leftover medications. DisposeRx's market-leading, patented medication disposal packets and education programs are currently available at 60% of retail pharmacies, 90% of wholesale distributors, and through health plans and provider organizations across the U.S. The company has donated more than 750,000 packets to approximately 450 community non-profits since 2018. For more information, visit DisposeRx.com.

