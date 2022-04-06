Geri House Joins Platform as Chief People Officer

HOUSTON, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Platform Partners LLC ("Platform") is pleased to announce that Geri House has joined Platform as Chief People Officer. In this new role, Ms. House will work closely with Platform's portfolio company management teams, helping to recruit, develop, and retain industry leading executive teams.

Ms. House is an experienced, strategic human resources executive. She has a passion for aligning the people and culture of an organization to its purpose, vision, strategies, and values to unlock individual and organizational potential, and drive effective execution of goals.

Most recently, Geri served as the Chief Human Resources Officer for Cardtronics plc. In this role, she was responsible for leading the company's global human resources function, effectively elevating the role of HR as a critical business partner to drive impactful organizational transformation. Prior to joining Cardtronics, Geri was an EVP and head of Human Resources for National CineMedia LLC, where she similarly transformed the organization's approach to people and culture, improving alignment, engagement, and business results. Earlier in her career, Geri served as legal counsel for clients of two international law firms. Geri holds a Juris Doctor from Harvard Law School and a Bachelor of Arts from Simon Fraser University.

"We are excited to have Geri join Platform and believe that she will add tremendous value to our portfolio management partners," said Fred Brazelton, CEO of Platform. "She has a proven track record of helping two highly successful public companies achieve significant growth. We strive at Platform to be key advisors to the companies we invest in, and talent recruitment and development are critical functions that Geri will help drive."

Ms. House commented, "The opportunity to join Platform and partner with the various portfolio companies to enhance talent and build long-term value is a great opportunity. I'm excited about this new chapter in my career, and I look forward to getting to know the various CEOs and executives throughout the portfolio to help them achieve their objectives by cultivating first-class executive teams."

About Platform Partners LLC

Founded in 2006, Platform Partners LLC is a private company based in Houston that makes investments in lower middle-market companies with the intent of growing these businesses into industry leaders through a combination of organic and acquisition growth. Platform invests through a perpetual holding company structure allowing for a long-term, patient approach to partnering with entrepreneurs to build companies. The company manages total assets of approximately $700 million. For more information, please visit www.platformllc.com.

