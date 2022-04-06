Michael Baker International Introduces Consulting and Technology Solutions Vertical

Firm unites and expands offerings to provide clients with added value and accelerate growth in the technology consulting space

PITTSBURGH, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Baker International, a global leader in engineering, planning and consulting services, today introduced the firm's Consulting and Technology Solutions (CTS) vertical. The CTS vertical is focused on technology differentiation and innovation to support Michael Baker's growth initiatives, identifying and incubating technologies and maximizing opportunities with consulting and technology-based solutions.

"As we Reimagine Michael Baker to become a full-service engineering and consulting firm, we are strengthening our position to leverage our technology capabilities for our clients and the projects they entrust to us," said Dan Kieny, President, Consulting and Technology Solutions at Michael Baker International. "Our cutting-edge technology solutions and services enable us to create more value for our clients and quickly and efficiently deliver complex projects. The formation of the CTS vertical allows our firm to differentiate our technology offerings and bundle our services so that we can proactively introduce and offer our technology solutions to the benefit of our clients across the country. "

The new group combines the firm's technology offerings, including:

Geospatial Information Technology (GIT) and Geographic Information Systems (GIS): Michael Baker provides innovative and sustainable GIT solutions to public and private sector clients through the firm's detailed understanding of business requirements, strategic planning, focused methodologies, quality control and collaborative partnerships. The team of GIS professionals, software developers and visualization specialists collaborate daily to deliver projects from the local to federal level related to broadband, transportation and water infrastructure, among others.

DATAMARK: DATAMARK, the public safety GIS team of Michael Baker , is the authority on GIS data for public safety. Its data-forward, full-service but configurable solutions provide the highest levels of public safety GIS data completeness and accuracy needed to support the requirements for any NG9-1-1 system.

Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) and Pavement Technologies : Michael Baker's LiDAR solutions use remote sensing technology to collect exacting information on roadways, airports, bridges, utilities and rail/transit systems to support planning, engineering design and smart vehicle technology. Additionally, Michael Baker provides a full range of pavement engineering and management services using technology-based approaches for complete pavement data collection, assessment, design and implementation of pavement management systems.

Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS): As one of the first in the engineering industry to receive certification from the Federal Aviation Administration to operate several types of fixed-wing and vertical take-off and landing UAS, Michael Baker continues to pioneer UAS in inspection and survey work. The firm's UAS pilots are licensed engineers and surveyors who create orthophotos and 3D models to support engineering projects and offers services including emergency response, law enforcement, aerial inspection and mapping and agriculture and wildlife, among others.

"Our CTS Vertical delivers the innovative, technology-enabled solutions to complex infrastructure challenges that our clients seek, " said Derek Vogelsang, Senior Vice President of Consulting and Technology Solutions at Michael Baker International. "We are pleased to offer expertise within a variety of services, including our work in National Broadband. Our team partners with governmental organizations in planning for and helping manage the rollout of broadband services and programs for unserved and underserved constituencies. We also offer indoor mapping under our National Data Collection and Analysis Services. This technology supports work in Next Generation 9-1-1 (NG9-1-1) and facilities management for our clients in emergency response and space management, as well as Building Information Management (BIM), engineering design and construction support."

Led by Dan Kieny, President, Consulting and Technology, the CTS team is comprised of nearly 200 technology experts. Under Derek Vogelsang, Senior Vice President of Consulting and Technology Solutions, the firm established new national technology pillars to drive growth by helping to identify, pursue and win projects across the country. The team is comprised of:

Grant Ervin , GISP, National Geospatial Services Director

Jeremy Jurick , GISP, National Broadband Services Director

Alicia McConnell, P.E., sUAS, National Aerial Technologies Director

Kranti Bandi , CMS, PMP, SOA, Application Development Director

Aaron Morris , GISP, CTS Operations Director

Polly Boardman PMP, CTS PMO Director

