Michelman & Robinson Announces E-commerce, Banking, and Media Litigation Chair

New Chair Tim Gorry Brings Three Decades of Experience to Sought-After Practice

LOS ANGELES, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Michelman & Robinson, LLP, a nationally recognized law firm, has proudly designated Tim Gorry, a commercial and business litigator, as its E-commerce, Banking and Media Litigation Chair.

Gorry's elevation reflects his stellar work in state and federal courts nationwide on behalf of clients across the e-commerce, banking and media sectors. With more than three decades of experience as a trial lawyer, Gorry is routinely sought after by companies within these spaces to handle the most challenging cases—those they have lost all hope of settling.

Commenting on Gorry's new title, Sanford Michelman, M&R's co-founder and Chairman, says, "Tim is a highly versatile trial attorney, who's expertise spans industries. That said, he's particularly well versed in the e-commerce, banking and media businesses, which is why his designation runs the gamut of these areas. As it happens, our firm represents several major e-commerce, banking and media companies, making Tim's role a critical one within M&R. In my view, he's the perfect litigator to fill this very important niche."

Gorry adds, "It's my honor to be a partner at M&R and now the firm's most recent chair. We're known from coast to coast as a powerhouse litigation firm that's earned its extraordinary reputation by virtue of a remarkable track record of wins in and out of the courtroom. My singular focus has been to contribute to this success as best as I can. That I've been able to do so representing e-commerce, banking and media clients has been an absolute thrill. This chair designation coming in the wake of all my efforts is simply icing on the cake."

About Michelman & Robinson, LLP

M&R is a national law firm with offices in Los Angeles, Orange County (California), San Francisco, Dallas, Houston, Chicago and New York. The firm represents clients in complex, class action and cross-border litigation, as well as in employment, corporate transactional, regulatory, cybersecurity, privacy, intellectual property, real estate, bankruptcy and white-collar criminal defense matters. It does so for clients across industries, including advertising & digital media, aviation, banking & financial services, cannabis, construction, energy, hospitality, insurance, music & entertainment, pharmaceuticals, retail & apparel, technology and telecommunications. For more information, please visit www.mrllp.com .

