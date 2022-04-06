Peirce College Students Receive Immediate Access to Teletherapy

College partners with Uwill to expand capacity and support diverse needs

PHILADELPHIA, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Uwill, the leading teletherapy solution for colleges and students, today announced a partnership with Peirce College to help meet demand for counseling on campus. As the need for mental health support increases nationwide, Uwill's solution accounts for student preferences to immediately match them with licensed and available counselors.

Uwill logo (PRNewsfoto/Uwill) (PRNewswire)

"As an institution whose primary focus is on serving working adult learners, it's vitally important for us to provide mental health solutions that students can access on their own schedule, without having to worry about wait times or limited availability," said Brad Hodge, Vice President, Enrollment Management & Student Services at Peirce College. "By providing personalized, 24/7 access to teletherapy, Uwill is removing the most persistent barriers to counseling and support — and helping us fulfill our mission to give students all the resources they need to succeed."

Peirce College is launching this new teletherapy solution at a time of increasing mental health challenges reported at campuses nationwide. Prior to 2020, up to 60 percent of college students reported experiencing significant anxiety, and according to recent research, more than eight in 10 college students have seen their mental health negatively affected over the past two years.

"Too often, the availability of counselors and therapists on campus fails to keep up with student need — a challenge that has only increased over the past two years," said Michael London, founder and CEO of Uwill. "This is about expanding the capacity of Peirce College's mental health solution to remove barriers for students to achieve educational success."

Utilizing its proprietary technology and counselor team, Uwill is the only secure student-to-therapist matching platform and wellness environment. The solution offers an immediate connection to an available licensed counselor based on student preferences, all modalities of teletherapy (video, phone, chat, and message), 24/7/365 emergency access, group sessions, live events, detailed reporting and support. Uwill partners with more than 100 institutions worldwide including the University of North Carolina, Fairfield University, University of San Francisco, American Public University System, and the Massachusetts and Michigan state higher education systems to ensure their online mental health and wellness environment meets student needs.

About Uwill

Uwill has become the leading mental health and wellness solution for colleges and students. Utilizing its proprietary technology and counselor team, the company offers users an immediate connection to an available therapist while considering all their preferences. Uwill's secure environment facilitates video, phone, chat and message sessions. In addition, Uwill offers 24/7/365 emergency assistance, and instructor-led events to complement therapy. Its proprietary tool, Ucollaborate, allows for seamless coordination of care and full transparency with campus health centers. Uwill has been described by mental health advocates as the most effective and cost-efficient way to support students. Clients include University of Maryland, Stevens Institute of Technology, Reed College, and University of California, Santa Barbara. Uwill is the teletherapy education partner for NASPA. For more information, visit uwill.com

About Peirce College

Established in 1865, Peirce College is Philadelphia's only institution of higher education dedicated exclusively to serving adults. A private, nonprofit college, Peirce is a pioneer in online education and a leader in the assessment of prior learning. Today, Peirce continues its tradition of serving the unique needs of working adults through stackable, career-focused programs at the undergraduate and graduate level that provide students with academic excellence, flexibility and personalized support. Learn more at www.peirce.edu.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Uwill