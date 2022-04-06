SCOTT KURZROK, DO OPENS KURZROK FAMILY MEDICINE IN BROOMALL, PA TO MEET THE GROWING DEMAND FOR QUALITY HEALTHCARE IN THE REGION

BROOMALL, Pa., April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Scott Kurzrok DO's on-going commitment to continue serving the Greater-Philadelphia region, is evident as he opens his doors to Kurzrok Family Medicine, located in the Lawrence Park Shopping Center, in Broomall, PA.

As a primary care physician, who has been taking care of families for more than 30-years, Dr. Kurzrok was excited to start seeing patients on April 4, 2022, at his new Broomall location.

"I am passionate about taking care of my patients. Patients often know themselves best and I consider us a team in their path to wellness," stated Dr. Kurzrok.

Conveniently located in the Lawrence Park Shopping Center at 1999 Sproul Rd, Suite 21 in Broomall, allows Dr. Kurzrok to continuing treating patients from all over the region.

Scott Kurzrok, DO practices Family Medicine and provides primary care services, including preventative and routine care, chronic disease management, and acute care (sick visits) for individuals ages 18yrs+. Dr. Kurzrok is accepting new patients.

"Having a primary care doctor who knows your health history and truly cares about your health and well-being can make a significant difference," said Dr. Kurzrok. "Unfortunately, during the pandemic, a lot of people put off their routine healthcare visits, tests, and screenings, which impacted their overall health. We are here to help everyone get back on track."

Dr. Kurzrok said his goal at Kurzrok Family Medicine is to ensure better health outcomes, by educating and collaborating with each patient to create a personalized healthcare plan that they will follow.

Please visit KurzrokFamilyMedicine.com for additional information or to schedule an appointment 610-924-7080 (individuals ages 18yrs+)

About Kurzrok Family Medicine and Scott Kurzrok, DO

Kurzrok Family Medicine is committed to patients in sickness and in health. Our patients benefit from a comprehensive approach to healthcare; expert care when you are not feeling well and preventative services to help keep you healthy. We promise to treat you with the respect and compassion that you deserve while focusing on your total health and well-being.

