Talage Live on the Nexsure Insurance Platform

The platform will enable Talage to expand support for their clients.

BREA, Calif., April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- XDimensional Technologies (XDTI) announced today that Reno, NV-based, Talage is live on the Nexsure Insurance Platform. The platform will enable Talage to efficiently provide access to markets for their retail agency clients.

As Talage began working with its clients to transform the insurance quoting process, a new way to support retail agencies emerged. With Talage, agencies can receive quotes from multiple carriers that they have direct appointments with or those they do not have an appointment with by using Talage's access to the unappointed carriers.

"As we focused on improving how retail agencies sold insurance, we uncovered a need," said Adam Kiefer, CEO, Talage. "By taking on the role of a carrier access provider for these agencies, we are allowing them to deliver the best policy to their clients," Kiefer continued.

"Talage is a unique user of the Nexsure Insurance Platform," stated Craig Fuher, Customer Experience Officer, XDimensional Technologies. "In addition to their utilization of our platform as a consumer, Talage offers Wheelhouse, a multi-line comparative rater, to its clients. We will be integrating Wheelhouse with the Nexsure Insurance Platform making Talage both a valued customer and partner."

About Talage

Talage is the API solution for quoting and binding commercial insurance - accelerating growth for all players by helping them to leverage technology within the insurance ecosystem. With 30+ carrier integrations, Talage delivers instant, bindable quotes across five product lines. The platform is leveraged by agents, wholesalers, carriers, and technology providers. For more information, please visit www.talageins.com.

About XDimensional Technologies

XDimensional Technologies, Inc. ( XDTI.com ) develops and markets the Nexsure Insurance Platform, a comprehensive insurance processing and distribution solution that empowers and connects the insurance ecosystem, including retail agencies, wholesalers, agency networks, MGAs, and carriers. The platform drives efficient insurance processing, superior customer service, and insightful business management.

