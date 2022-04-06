Transgistics Talent Reports Peak Demand for Final Mile High Performance Leadership

In the wake of the global disruption of the supply chain, high performance leaders for the final mile are in top demand more than ever before.

ORLANDO, Fla., April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Specialist executive search firms for the final mile such as TransgisticsTalent.com have received triple the number of requests for top leadership talent in the Final mile segment of the 3PL distribution sector.

James P. Tolan, Managing Partner at Transgistics Talent (PRNewswire)

James P. Tolan, Managing Partner of the firm, admits that Transgistics Talent has been compelled to beef up its own talent research teams as the competition for top leadership talent in the C- Suite has been overwhelming.

As more private equity firms acquire final mile businesses, the need to place high performance leaders to increase profitability is paramount.

"We are experiencing a surge in demand for top high-performance leaders" said Tolan, "very similar to peak performance athletes in professional sports teams, if you have the right leadership, they drive the winning culture hands down", he added.

"Our clients rely on our reputation of having the ability to understand their business and tap into our vast network of final mile executives and leaders who can hit the ground running and make a difference from day one", he said.

The award-winning search firm has also cited shortages in the entire management cycle they are filling for transportation hubs, cold storage, and all white glove home deliveries.

"We look for integrity, specialized experience and a driving passion to lead winning teams, says Tolan, and our search process speaks to these metrics without compromise."

The global reshuffle of talent has helped many of our clients' micro-focus on how important bringing in top leadership will be to their bottom line, and this has our team bustling with renewed activity to fulfil the mission mandated to us by our final mile clients.

About Transgistics Talent

Transgistics Talent is a privately held executive search firm that deploys its decade of experience to enable growth for its clients in the logistical / 3pl/ final mile / home delivery space.

Led by Managing Partner James P. Tolan, the firm has associates throughout North America to serve multiple markets and verticals within the logistics niche.

For more information visit: www.Transgisticstalent.com and discover more about talent solutions for final mile, home delivery 3pl, logistics.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Transgistics Talent