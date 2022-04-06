Brian brings nearly three decades of strategic and operational oversight to Versant Health

BALTIMORE, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Versant Health, a leading national managed vision care company and a wholly-owned subsidiary of MetLife, is pleased to welcome Brian Sciortino as its Senior Vice President of Operations.

Versant Health Logo (PRNewsfoto/Versant Health) (PRNewswire)

Versant Health Names Brian Sciortino Senior Vice President of Operations

Brian brings 27 years of product, operations and service claims experience in the group benefit and insurance space to Versant Health. He previously served as Vice President of Operations in MetLife's Global Technology and Operations organization, where he was responsible for strategic, tactical, and operational oversight for Group Benefit Claim and Service Operations.

Brian will lead Versant Health's Customer Service Call Centers, Claims, Benefits Management, Enrollment and Eligibility, Client Implementation organizations, and Shared Services.

"I am confident Brian's deep expertise and strong track record for driving process improvements, workforce transformation, and scalable solutions to support business growth will ensure we stand up enhanced capabilities and optimize service performance," said Maynard McAlpin, Chief Operating Officer at Versant Health.

About Versant Health

Versant Health is one of the nation's leading managed vision care companies serving more than 38 million members nationwide. Through our Davis Vision plans and Superior Vision plans, we help members enjoy the wonders of sight through healthy eyes and vision. Providing vision and eye health solutions that range from routine vision benefits to medical management, Versant Health has a unique visibility and scale across the total eye health value chain. As a result, members enjoy a seamless experience with access to one of the broadest provider networks in the industry and an exclusive frame collection. Commercial groups, individuals, third parties, and health plans that serve government-sponsored programs such as Medicaid and Medicare are among our valued customers.

For more information visit versanthealth.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Versant Health