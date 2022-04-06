WTIA Hosts Washington Community Leaders in Joint Policy and Founder Speaker Series Events on April 20, 2022

WTIA Hosts Washington Community Leaders in Joint Policy and Founder Speaker Series Events on April 20, 2022

SEATTLE, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- What: Join WTIA on April 20, 2022, as the organization virtually hosts joint Policy and Founder Speaker Series events with local community leaders. CEO of King County Regional Homeless Authority, Marc Dones and Global Head of the Tableau Foundation, Neal Myrick will join WTIA for the next iteration of its Policy Speaker Series, while Auth0 CEO and co-founder Eugenio Pace will kick off the inaugural Founder Speaker Series.

Partnering for Impact: Addressing the Homelessness in King County will cover:

The homelessness crisis in Washington

How the tech sector can help improve this critical issue

The Founder Speaker Series will explore:

Overlooked topics such as founder mental health

Managing interpersonal relationships

Bouncing back from failure

Who:

Policy Speaker Series

Founder Speaker Series

Where: Both events are virtual.

To register for the Policy Speaker Series, please visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/partnering-for-impact-addressing-homelessness-in-king-county-tickets-293963742467?aff=ebdsoporgprofile

To register for the Founder Speaker Series, please visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/founder-speaker-series-eugenio-pace-ceo-and-co-founder-of-auth0-tickets-275822662007?aff=ebdsoporgprofile

When: Wednesday, April 20, 2022 from 12:00 to 1:00 p.m. PDT

Why: WTIA continues its commitment to connect the community with local leaders and organizations doing impactful work. Both events will engage the conversations needed to improve the success of businesses and communities across Washington state.

About WTIA

Washington Technology Industry Association (WTIA) is a consortium that includes a not-for-profit member trade association, a not-for-profit tech apprenticeship intermediary (Apprenti), and a for profit corporation providing business services (HRBI). The organization's mission is to foster a robust, equity-centered technology sector that empowers thriving communities. We recruit technology companies and allies that view diversity as a competitive advantage, value collaboration as essential to sustainable growth, and fully embrace the opportunity to partner with and empower the communities in which we operate.





