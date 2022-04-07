Blood Centers of America Partners with the American Association of Tissue Banks to Support Tissue Banks in Managing Their Critical Supplies

WEST WARWICK, R.I., April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blood Centers of America (BCA) has partnered with the American Association of Tissue Banks (AATB) to provide value to its 125 accredited institutional members with aggregated purchasing power and critical supply management services. BCA is a member-owned cooperative that provides group purchasing services to its members and associates. Now every AATB institutional member establishment has the opportunity to participate in BCA's Group Purchasing Program.

The pandemic has highlighted the need for critical health care organizations such as blood centers and tissue banks to mitigate their supply chain risk and to have contingency plans in place. BCA is able to leverage the combined purchasing power of its members to work with hundreds of suppliers to keep the supply chain moving during the critical months of the pandemic.

Bill Block, BCA CEO, noted that "Tissue Banks, such as AATB members, are an essential part of the health care system in the US. BCA is proud to bring our knowledge of contract negotiation and supply chain risk mitigation to help further their critical missions."

Marc Pearce, AATB CEO, said, "The AATB and BCA partnership will combine the purchasing power of blood and tissue banks, reducing costs and enhancing supply chain efficiencies for all our members."

About Blood Centers of America

For over 35 years, Blood Centers of America has been connecting its members to top contracts with the nation's most sought after suppliers. Leveraging over $750 million in purchasing power, they provide their member organizations access to the products and services they use most at lower prices. BCA is more than contracts; they also offer innovative supply chain solutions tailored to their members' unique business needs.

About The American Association of Tissue Banks

The American Association of Tissue Banks (AATB) is a professional, non-profit, scientific, and educational organization. AATB is the only national tissue banking organization in the United States, and its membership totals more than 120 accredited tissue banks and over 6,000 individual members. These banks recover tissue from more than 58,000 donors and distribute in excess of 3.3 million allografts for more than 2.5 million tissue transplants performed annually in the US. The overwhelming majority of the human tissue distributed for these transplants comes from AATB-accredited tissue banks.

