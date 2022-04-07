Financial Literacy is a Family Affair.

GLENDALE, Ariz., April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Managing the demands of daily family life rarely leaves time for lesson planning. As a result, parents often look for teachable moments as they happen. To support parents in their search for teachable moments, The Arizona Council on Economic Education (ACEE) collaborated with the Peoria Unified School District (PUSD) and the City of Glendale's Barrel District Councilmember Bart Turner to provide a family learning experience. ACEE and collaborators facilitated the 2nd Annual Family Financial Literacy Night on Thursday, March 31st at Heritage Elementary School in Glendale, AZ.

The event was a perfect kickoff to financial literacy month. PUSD Superintendent Dr. Jason Reynolds opened the event with a compassionate reminder of how important financial literacy is to the success and happiness of our students. In attendance, Rep. Pingerelli and Governing Board President Sandavol shared his sentiment.

Twenty families and a handful of community leaders, totaling nearly 70 participants joined us. ACEE created workshops and workstations for participants of all ages. Parent activities gave community members opportunities to sharpen their financial skills in a fun and relaxing family-centered space.

ACEE has always strived to ensure that there is something for everyone. Topics and activities included budgeting and saving, financial awareness discussions, games for all to enjoy and a financial read along. The national Council on Economic Education and American Express made it financially possible to host the family event and our volunteers knocked it out of the park. Kudos to Midwestern University and Muscular Moving Men, first time volunteers with ACEE, for giving their time and sharing their enthusiasm and kindness with our community.

Our economic community did not disappoint. So many of our neighbor agencies supported this event. A special thanks to Vanguard, Infosys, and Bank of America.

The event came to a natural end when we heard a student exclaim, "Financial Education Matters!" indicating that the event was a success.

The Arizona Council on Economic Education (ACEE) is a 501(C)3 nonprofit organization dedicated to entrepreneurship, economic and financial literacy, and workforce development in Arizona. The prepare teachers and students in learning personal finance, economics, and entrepreneurship; and distributes proven economic education resources to schools free of charge. www.azecon.org

