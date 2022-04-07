InventHelp Inventor Develops Portable Toilet for Truck Drivers (DOD-1054)

PITTSBURGH, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a professional truck driver and I needed a way to relieve myself when traveling in a remote area," said an inventor, from Clarklake, Mich., "so I invented the SIT-N-GO. My design reduces the discomfort and anxiety associated with not having a bathroom available."

The invention provides a portable toilet for truck drivers and campers. In doing so, it eliminates the need to find a public restroom. As a result, it provides added comfort and relief and it could help to prevent delays. The invention features a portable and sanitary design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for truck drivers, campers, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Detroit sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-DOD-1054, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

