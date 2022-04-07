King Steel rolls out its proprietary mechatronic technology MICS

HONG KONG, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- King Steel Machinery Co., Ltd (King Steel), a worldwide full service steel supplier with a long-term commitment to injection molding machines with multiple injectors and multiple tool workstations, has developed a multiple injectors and mold clamps system (MICS), a mechatronic system that can be equipped with four injector sets and can be used flexibly to produce double/single-color finished products with linear, disc or mold configuration, reducing costs by 15 per cent to 20 per cent. By increasing the number of injector sets for double-color offerings from two to four, King Steel has significantly enhanced the production capacity of such machines by 70 per cent, with an equipment utilization of up to 95 per cent. By doing so, the company has become a leader in the footwear machinery sector.

King Steel’s employees using digital twin technology to operate the equipment (PRNewsfoto/鉅鋼機械股份有限公司) (PRNewswire)

"Machines that were developed based on MICS have helped customers improve efficiency and costs", said Chang Chia-ling, director of marketing at King Steel. The use of Siemens' digital twin software NX-MCD (an integrated cyber-physical system) has increased R&D efficiency while lowering development costs. King Steel has applied for some 100 international patents across 17 categories for its proprietary machinery in a move to protect the firm's intellectual property as well as the rights and interests of customers and brands.

MICS technology has been widely applied across various injection processes and sectors, including sports goods (sneakers, yoga bars, non-inflatable footballs, bike gadgets and accessories), healthcare products, protective gear as well as toys for children and pets, in addition to electronics and packaging materials. Through the application of MICS, the company aims to maximize output with minimum investment by assisting a wide range of sectors in increasing production capacity and achieving environmental benefits from energy savings and carbon reduction.

