Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment Appoints Nelson Parker Senior Vice President, Strategic Development

Nelson Parker To Oversee Growth, Capital Planning, and Strategic Partnership Opportunities

UNCASVILLE, Conn., April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment (MGE), world renowned entertainment and gaming brand, today announced the appointment of Nelson Parker as Senior Vice President (SVP), Strategic Development to identify, assess and execute growth opportunities and strategic new venture projects for the company. Parker brings a wealth of experience leading complex multi-party transactions and hotel and casino development projects. His experience will prove invaluable as the brand continues to deepen its footprint.

Nelson Parker (PRNewswire)

"We are thrilled to welcome Nelson Parker to our executive team to lead the development of key projects and strategic partnerships," said Carol Anderson, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of MGE. "With over 25 years of experience driving growth strategies in both gaming and non-gaming corporations, Nelson's expertise in omni-channel global gaming markets, Native American gaming, lodging and hospitality will contribute to MGE's continued success."

In his new role, Parker will report directly to Anderson and play a critical role in future growth and capital planning. Parker will be responsible for initiating and vetting growth opportunities, as well as collaborating with all functional areas to complete implementation.

Parker is a gaming industry veteran having served as Senior Vice President of Corporate Development at Penn National Gaming, Senior Vice President of Hotel & Casino Development at Hard Rock International, Vice President of Development at Foxwoods Resort Casino, and Corporate Director of Development at Argosy Gaming. Prior to joining MGE, he served as a Managing Director at Driftwood Capital, a private equity fund focused on hospitality investments.

To learn more about Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment, please visit: www.mohegangaming.com.

About Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment

Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment (MGE) is a master developer and operator of premier global integrated entertainment resorts, including Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Connecticut, Inspire in Incheon, South Korea and Niagara Casinos in Niagara, Canada. MGE is owner, developer, and/or manager of integrated entertainment resorts throughout the United States, including Connecticut, New Jersey, Washington, Pennsylvania, as well as Northern Asia and Niagara Falls, Canada, and Las Vegas, Nevada. The brand's iGaming division, Mohegan Digital, provides cutting-edge online gaming solutions to Mohegan's loyal fan base and meets the digital needs of customers on a global scale. MGE is owner and operator of Connecticut Sun, a professional basketball team in the WNBA. For more information on MGE and our properties, visit www.mohegangaming.com.

Media Contact: Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment PR; mohegan@coynepr.com

Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment (MGE) (PRNewsfoto/Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment