NACD ANNOUNCES THE 2022 NACD DIRECTORSHIP 100™ HONOREES: LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD, DIRECTORS OF THE YEAR, AND THE 2022 DIRECTORSHIP 100 LIST

The 16th Annual Awards Celebrate "Most Influential" Directors and Governance Professionals

WASHINGTON, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD), the authority on boardroom practices representing more than 23,000 board members, today announced the honorees of the 2022 NACD Directorship 100™, an annual recognition of the leading corporate directors, corporate governance experts, policymakers, and influencers who significantly impact boardroom practices and performance.

"This year's honorees—each of whom has been nominated by a peer—have demonstrated their individual excellence in governance by serving their organizations and communities during the most challenging of times," said Peter R. Gleason, president and CEO of NACD. "These directors exemplify accomplishment and integrity and inspire others with their dedication to enhancing board leadership."

The B. Kenneth West Lifetime Achievement Award is bestowed annually upon a director who demonstrates exceptional achievements throughout the full scope of their board career—including dedication to the improvement of corporate governance practices—and excellent leadership.

Public Company Director of the Year, Private Company Director of the Year, and Nonprofit Director of the Year are awarded for outstanding recent achievements in public, private, and nonprofit board service. These awardees exemplify NACD's principles of director professionalism: integrity, mature confidence, informed judgment, and high performance standards.

2022 Honorees:

NACD 2022 B . Kenneth West Lifetime Achievement Award: Linda Fayne Levinson , Chair, Clearpath Robotics; Chair, AZA Finance; and Independent Director, Nate

(Previous roles: Independent Lead Director, Jacobs and NCR ; Director, Western Union; and Chair, Hertz)

NACD 2022 Directorship 100 Directors of the Year:

The 2022 Directorship 100 list of honorees includes peer-nominated leading directors and governance professionals.

Visit the 2022 Directorship 100 Director and Governance Professional Honorees page to view the full listing.

Honorees will be recognized at the 2022 NACD Directorship 100 Awards Gala, a black-tie event being held on June 22 at Cipriani 42nd in New York City. They also will be highlighted in the NACD Directorship magazine's annual list of the Most Influential People in Boardrooms and Corporate Governance.

To learn more about the NACD Directorship 100 Gala, please visit the Directorship 100 Gala and sponsorship site.

About NACD

For more than 40 years, NACD has been on the leading edge of corporate governance, setting standards of excellence that have elevated board performance. NACD arms today's directors with insights and education that drive their mission forward, while preparing a new generation of boardroom leaders to meet tomorrow's biggest challenges. NACD is a community of more than 23,000 directors driven by a common purpose: to be trusted catalysts of economic opportunity and positive change—in businesses and in the communities they serve. To learn more about NACD, visit nacdonline.org .

