Openbravo announces appointment of former Diebold Nixdorf product management director Matthijs Kneppers as new Chief Product Officer

BARCELONA, Spain, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Openbravo, announced Matthijs Kneppers has joined the company as its new Chief Product Officer, effective April 1, 2022. In his new role at Openbravo, Matthijs will oversee the company's overall vision, strategy and development of its unified commerce platform for retail and restaurant chains.

Matthijs Kneppers, CPO in Openbravo (PRNewswire)

Openbravo Logo (PRNewsfoto/Openbravo) (PRNewswire)

Matthijs brings to Openbravo more than 20 years of experience in a variety of product and technology-centric roles that have provided him with a strong background in different retail focused system architectures and technologies.

Prior to joining Openbravo, Matthijs was Director Software Product Management at Diebold Nixdorf, where among other responsibilities he was in charge of Diebold Nixdorf's global retail cloud platform and the retail API platform, as a foundation for all next-generation retail software solutions of the company, managing and developing a team of highly skilled product managers and business analysts in multiple countries.

In the words of Marco de Vries, CEO of Openbravo said: "I am fully convinced that Matthijs will play a key role to further strengthen and to accelerate the development of our product vision. The fact that highly skilled professionals like Matthijs, with a proven track record in globally leading software providers for retail, decide to join us, is a clear demonstration of the growing market recognition towards Openbravo."

"From the moment I met the Openbravo team and was able to learn firsthand about its strategy, I saw clearly that it is a company with a strong vision and ambition to be a global reference in the retail software space. I immediately experienced a great fit with its impressive team of highly skilled professionals to which my experience can bring great value, and I did not hesitate to accept this new challenge. I look forward to helping position Openbravo as one of the world's leading retail software solution vendors," said Matthijs Kneppers.

About Openbravo

Openbravo is the software platform of choice for brands and retailers looking to accelerate their unified commerce strategy and increase the agility of their operations. It is a fully modular platform that integrates the online and offline channels and provides intelligent order management, a single, real-time view of customers and inventory, and a complete store solution to deliver more personalized and convenient experiences. It is an all-in-one cloud-based solution. International clients such as BUT, Decathlon, Norauto, Sharaf DG, Toys 'R' Us Iberia and Zôdio prefer Openbravo, which is today used by more than 10,000 back office users and in more than 40,000 points of sale in more than 50 countries.

To learn more, visit openbravo.com.

MEDIA CONTACT: Xavier Places, Marketing Director, +34 607 676 568, xavier.places@openbravo.com

