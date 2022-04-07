truBody™ by Cutera Wins NewBeauty Award

Non-invasive Body Sculpting Technology Duo Recognized As Best Beauty Innovation

BRISBANE, Calif., April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CUTERA, INC , a leading provider of laser and energy-based aesthetic and dermatological solutions, proudly announces that truBody , the body shaping treatment that pairs truSculpt iD™ and truSculpt flex™ has been named the NewBeauty Award winner for Best Beauty Innovation. truBody couples these technologies to reduce fat and build muscle while delivering a personalized and effective treatment experience to sculpt, tone and help boost body confidence.

The Awards Showcase, announced in the NewBeauty Spring 2022 issue, features the top treatments and products across various health, wellness, and beauty categories. Winners are chosen through rigorous testing by industry experts, NewBeauty editors, and readers.

truSculpt iD and truSculpt flex deliver long-lasting results on their own, which are optimized when done synergistically as truBody. In just 15-minutes truSculpt iD delivers an average of 24% reduction in fat1,2, while each truSculpt flex treatment session is the equivalent of doing 54,000 crunches. truBody was also recognized by NewBeauty as one of the aesthetic industry's most inclusive treatments as each treatment can be performed on all skin types without BMI restrictions.

"We are honored to receive this accolade. Being recognized by NewBeauty two years in a row demonstrates Cutera's commitment to develop leading technologies that help ensure the success of providers, while promoting high patient satisfaction," shares Dave Mowry, CEO, Cutera Inc.

With the increase in travel and leisure predicted to rise in 2022 the demand for quick non-invasive aesthetic treatments is also expected to surge3, making truBody an ideal solution for a universal patient population. "With the reduced treatment time of 15 minutes, it's now possible to do a full truBody session in half an hour," shares the NewBeauty editorial team.

"In my opinion, the top technology to eliminate stubborn, unwanted fat and strengthen and tone muscles, is truBody by Cutera, says Dr. Jeffrey Fromowitz, Dermatology of Boca . Having state-of-the-art technology like truBody has allowed us to take a comprehensive approach to non-invasive body contouring; recognizing that there are two unique and distinct issues at play. In this way, I can offer my patients a full body sculpting solution."

ABOUT NEWBEAUTY

NewBeauty, the authority on all things beauty, educates readers on the latest options for skin, face, hair, body and well-being. The magazine's comprehensive approach to its topics has solidified its reputation as the industry's leading, scientifically accurate, expert-driven and ethically balanced beauty resource.

ABOUT CUTERA

Brisbane, California-based Cutera is a leading laser and other energy-based systems provider for dermatologists and aesthetic practitioners worldwide. Since 1998, Cutera has been developing innovative, easy-to-use products that harness the power of science and nature to enable physicians and other qualified practitioners to offer safe and effective treatments to their patients. For more information, call +1 415-657-5500 or 1-888-4CUTERA or visit www.cutera.com.

