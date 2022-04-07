UFC® AND CRYPTO.COM TEAM UP TO CREATE NEW FIGHT NIGHT BONUSES FOR UFC ATHLETES

FIGHTERS TO RECEIVE BITCOIN FOR NEW "FAN BONUS OF THE NIGHT"

Fan Voting will Decide Top Three Best Fighters from Each UFC Pay-Per-View

Bitcoin Bonuses Include US$30,000 for First Place, US$20,000 for Second Place, and US$10,000 for Third Place

SINGAPORE and LAS VEGAS, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- UFC®, the world's premier mixed martial arts organization, and Crypto.com, the world's fastest growing cryptocurrency platform, and the Official Cryptocurrency Platform Partner of UFC, today announced the creation of new Fight Night bonuses for UFC athletes that will be paid in bitcoin (BTC).

Crypto.com (PRNewsfoto/Crypto.com) (PRNewswire)

The new Fan Bonus of the Night will feature three bitcoin bonuses that will be awarded to the top three fighters appearing on each UFC Pay-Per-View as decided by fans voting from all over the world. The bitcoin payouts will range from US$30,000 for first place, US$20,000 for second place, and US$10,000 for third place. The bonuses will be paid in bitcoin (BTC) based on the exchange rate in U.S. dollars.

The Fan Bonus of the Night will be in addition to the traditional Fight of the Night and Performance bonuses awarded to UFC athletes by UFC President Dana White following each UFC event.

The Fan Bonus of the Night will be introduced at UFC® 273: VOLKANOVSKI vs THE KOREAN ZOMBIE, which will take place this Saturday, April 9 at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Fla.

"Crypto.com has been an official UFC partner for less than a year, and I'm telling you they are already one of the best partners we've ever had," said UFC President Dana White. "They're constantly coming up with new ideas about how we can work together to connect with the fans. This new Fan Bonus of the Night is an awesome way to get fans more engaged in our events while rewarding the fighters for bad-ass performances."

"Central to our partnership with UFC is creating the most unique and compelling ways for fans to connect with the sport and their favorite athletes," said Steven Kalifowitz, Chief Marketing Officer of Crypto.com. "We are thrilled for this next step in our partnership with UFC and excited to build even more innovative and engaging experiences as our partnership continues."

During each UFC Pay-Per-View, voting for the Fan Bonus of the Night will take place on Crypto.com/FanBonus and will be open to all users globally. Each fan will get three votes per Pay-Per-View and can vote for two fighters within each bout. Voting will open at the start of the Pay-Per-View prelims and will end one hour after the conclusion of the event.

The Fan Bonus of the Night is yet another innovative collaboration in the groundbreaking partnership between UFC and Crypto.com. Last July, Crypto.com was named UFC's first-ever global Official Fight Kit Partner. Last November, UFC and Crypto.com further expanded the partnership to include a multi-year licensing agreement for an exclusive series of UFC NFTs in which UFC athletes will receive fifty percent of UFC's revenue from the NFT sales.

This initiative is the most recent campaign across Crypto.com's world-class partnership portfolio, including the recently announced Formula 1® Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix, in addition to partnerships with the Australian Football League, Philadelphia 76ers, European football powerhouse Paris Saint-Germain, and the historic Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

About UFC®

UFC® is the world's premier mixed martial arts organization (MMA), with more than 625 million fans and 187 million social media followers. The organization produces more than 40 live events annually in some of the most prestigious arenas around the world, while broadcasting to nearly 900 million TV households across more than 170 countries. UFC's athlete roster features the world's best MMA athletes representing more than 75 countries. The organization's digital offerings include UFC FIGHT PASS®, one of the world's leading streaming services for combat sports. UFC is owned by global sports and entertainment company Endeavor, and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. For more information, visit UFC.com and follow UFC at Facebook.com/UFC, Twitter, Snapchat, Instagram and TikTok: @UFC.

About Crypto.com

Founded in 2016, Crypto.com serves over 10 million customers with the world's fastest growing cryptocurrency platform. Crypto.com is built on a foundation of security, privacy and compliance and is the first cryptocurrency company in the world to have ISO/IEC 27701:2019, ISO22301:2019, ISO27001:2013 and PCI:DSS 3.2.1, Level 1 compliance, and independently assessed at Tier 4, the highest level for both NIST Cybersecurity and Privacy Frameworks, as well as Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 compliance.

With over 4,000 people in offices across the Americas, Europe and Asia, Crypto.com is accelerating the world's transition to cryptocurrency. Find out more: https://crypto.com

For further inquiries please contact press@crypto.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Crypto.com