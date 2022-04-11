American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dates of First Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call

CALABASAS, Calif., April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) today announced that the Company will release its first quarter 2022 financial and operating results on Thursday, May 5, 2022, after the market closes. The Company will host a conference call on Friday, May 6, 2022, at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time to review first quarter results, discuss recent events, and conduct a question and answer period.

Live conference call

Toll free number: (877) 451-6152 (for domestic callers) Direct dial number: (201) 389-0879 (for international callers) Passcode: Not required Simultaneous audio webcast link: www.americanhomes4rent.com under "Investor relations"



Conference call replay

Toll free number: (844) 512-2921 (for domestic callers) Direct dial number: (412) 317-6671 (for international callers) Passcode: 13728838# Webcast link: www.americanhomes4rent.com under "Investor relations" Date accessible through: May 20, 2022

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and resident satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties. As of December 31, 2021, we owned 57,024 single-family properties in selected submarkets in 22 states.

Additional information about American Homes 4 Rent is available on our website at http://www.americanhomes4rent.com.

Contacts:

American Homes 4 Rent

Investor Relations

Nicholas Fromm

Phone: (855) 794-2447

Email: investors@ah4r.com

American Homes 4 Rent

Media Relations

Megan Grabos

Phone: (805) 413-5088

Email: media@ah4r.com

