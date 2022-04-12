The Earnhardt Legacy Lives on as ForeverLawn Partners with Richard Childress Racing and the Legendary No. 3 Chevrolet in the NASCAR Xfinity Series

The Earnhardt Legacy Lives on as ForeverLawn Partners with Richard Childress Racing and the Legendary No. 3 Chevrolet in the NASCAR Xfinity Series

Jeffrey Earnhardt to Pilot the No. 3 Chevrolet for the Ag-Pro 300 at Talladega Superspeedway

LOUISVILLE, Ohio, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ForeverLawn, Inc. has announced their partnership with Richard Childress Racing (RCR) and Jeffrey Earnhardt for the NASCAR Xfinity Series' Ag-Pro 300, once again placing an Earnhardt in the legendary No. 3 car. The race will take place on Saturday, April 23, at 4:00 p.m. at Talladega Superspeedway.

"What a dream come true. The chance to be behind the wheel of the No. 3 car for RCR has long been a dream of mine and now it's finally happening," says Earnhardt. "I can't thank ForeverLawn enough for making my dreams come to reality and for being such a big part of my career. I also want to thank Mr. Childress for making this possible. The No. 3 car is cherished by a lot of people, and I know how much it means to him. To give me this opportunity is something I'll never forget."

Earnhardt will pilot the No. 3 Chevrolet wrapped in a vintage-style paint scheme which incorporates the familiar ForeverLawn black and green color palette. Sponsors featured on the throwback car include SuperPufft, Dalstrong, The Accredited Petroleum Association, STR, and Precision Products.

"We're thrilled to partner with Jeffrey Earnhardt and Richard Childress Racing for this momentous race," says Dale Karmie, co-founder of ForeverLawn. "Jeffrey is a great young man and to see him fulfill his dream of driving the No. 3 for RCR is incredible. He has worked so hard to carve his own way while honoring the Earnhardt legacy. Can't wait to see the #blackandgreengrassmachine donning the No. 3 at the legendary Talladega Superspeedway."

"It's great to have an Earnhardt back in one of our cars," says Richard Childress, Chairman and CEO of RCR. "We think Jeffrey is a talented young driver and I'm confident he will run well at Talladega."

The race will be broadcast live at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday, April 23 on FOX and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90. Viewers can also follow Earnhardt in the No. 3 car on the ForeverLawn Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook channels using #blackandgreengrassmachine.

About ForeverLawn ForeverLawn® improves spaces and communities through innovative synthetic grass solutions. Beginning in 2004 as the daring entrepreneurial venture of two brothers, ForeverLawn has consistently led the synthetic turf industry through groundbreaking approaches to products and practice. As the premium choice for synthetic surfacing, each product is engineered to solve unique consumer needs and desires while maintaining superior standards and natural aesthetics. Today the company services over eighty localized markets through their dealer network, with an impressive regional, national, and international project portfolio.

Want to be a part of something bigger? Learn how you can be a person of impact through business ownership opportunities with ForeverLawn. For more information, contact opportunities@foreverlawn.com.

About Richard Childress Racing Richard Childress Racing (rcrracing.com) is a renowned, performance-driven racing, marketing and manufacturing organization. Incorporated in 1969, RCR has celebrated over 50 years of racing and earned more than 200 victories and 16 championships, including six in the NASCAR Cup Series with the legendary Dale Earnhardt. RCR was the first organization to win championships in the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Truck Series and is a three-time winner of the Daytona 500 (1998, 2007, 2018). Its 2022 NASCAR Cup Series lineup includes two-time NASCAR champion, 2017 Coca-Cola 600 winner and 2018 Daytona 500 champion Austin Dillon (No. 3 Chevrolet), along with two-time NASCAR Xfinity Series champion Tyler Reddick (No. 8 Chevrolet). RCR fields a full-time NASCAR Xfinity Series program with Sheldon Creed (No. 2 Chevrolet) and Austin Hill (No. 21 Chevrolet).

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ForeverLawn