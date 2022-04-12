Net at Work Acquires ProServe Solutions, a Leading Acumatica Partner and Business Technology Consulting Firm

Acquisition expands Net at Work's Acumatica practice, and provides clients with access to a comprehensive portfolio of transformative, next-gen digital solutions; ProServe's owner Chris Cleary named Net at Work's Acumatica Practice Director

NEW YORK, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Net at Work, a full-service technology and business consultancy, today announced the acquisition of ProServe Solutions (ProServe), a leading Acumatica partner and business solutions provider. The acquisition broadens Net at Work's bench of experienced business technology consultants, offers a deeper level of Acumatica support, and provides clients with access to next-gen digital solutions that unleash the power of business. ProServe's clients will benefit from Net at Work's domain expertise, including Virtual CIO support, Cloud Hosting, Managed IT & Information Security, Employer Solutions, CRM, and eCommerce.

Joining forces to provide unmatched Acumatica and Next Generation ERP expertise

"ProServe is widely recognized as one of the leading Acumatica partners in North America, and significantly bolster our ability to provide comprehensive services for Acumatica prospects and our growing customer base," said Alex Solomon, Net at Work's Co-President.

"The acquisition adds considerable expertise to our team and furthers our overarching purpose: delivering next-gen, transformative digital solutions that allow companies to unleash the power of business. We're also delighted to name Chris Cleary as our Acumatica Practice Leader, as Chris brings unmatched Acumatica expertise and a firm understanding of what SMBs need to be successful in today's business climate."

ProServe supports over 40 businesses in United States and Canada. They have a proven methodology for deploying, managing, and measuring the success of technology utilization. They are a Gold Certified Acumatica Partner, a President's Club Winner, and ProServe's founder, Chris Cleary, has been named an Acumatica MVP (most valuable professional) for four years running (2019, 2020, 2021, 2022), which recognizes extraordinary commitment to the Acumatica community and the proven ability to help customers "garner value from their cloud ERP investment." Acumatica has also recognized ProServe as an MVP Developer.

"Net at work has built one of the most trusted and respected business consultancies in North America and gives our clients comprehensive support to meet their most pressing business challenges," said Chris Cleary. "In addition to bringing a wealth of Acumatica and SMB expertise, we have a track record of success in specific industries, including manufacturing, distribution and field service. Our team is excited to be joining forces with Net at Work in providing companies with unmatched Acumatica expertise, and the next-gen tools they need to transform, enhance, and grow their business."

About Net at Work

With experience across virtually every business discipline, the Net at Work team supports over 6,000 organizations in making software, systems and people work together in achieving their core organizational objectives. Their comprehensive range of services and solutions include ERP, CRM, Employer Solutions, eCommerce, to Cloud and IT Managed Services. From the company's founding in 1996, Net at Work has garnered wide industry recognition as problem-solvers and promise-keepers, which are the foundational principles on which all their client relationships are based, and that their clients say they value the most. For more information, visit www.netatwork.com .

