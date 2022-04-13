Multichain released anyCall, a cross-chain message router protocol

SINGAPORE, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Multichain announced the launch of its V4 product, anyCall. anyCall revolutionizes cross-chain interoperability as it enables sending cross-chain messages and call contracts from chain A to chain B with just one transaction. anyCall is co-working with DeFi leading players on cross-chain Dapps and some of them have already implemented anyCall, which will be released soon.

What is anyCall?

This is the next phase of revolutionary interoperability features offered by Multichain. anyCall is a generic cross-chain messaging protocol, which can send cross-chain messages and call contracts from chain A to chain B. It enables the easy calling of contracts native to one blockchain from any other blockchain. The call is secured by Multichain nodes, which are already used to secure billions of assets.

With just one transaction, anyCall can send arbitrary data, like smart contracts, NFTs, messages, tokens, data, etc to any other blockchain.

How does anyCall work?

The anyCall contract is made up of the following contracts and functions-

1. anyCall Function - Resides on the source chain. The anyCall function calls the anyCall contract and stores the instructions to be executed on the destination chain.

2. Multichain MPC nodes - The anyCall contract resides in a common MPC address on all blockchains. The contract detects the invocation of the anyCall function, and performs security and validity checks before relaying the message to the destination chain.

3. anyExec Function - Resides on the destination chain. The anyExec function receives the instructions sent from the source chain through the anyCall contract and executes them in the destination chain.

Here 's more information about anyCall. Find more information about anyCall.

What makes anyCall stand out?

● Universal cross-chain communication

With the help of the anyCall function, a contract on the destination chain can be called directly from the source chain. Therefore the generalization of the anyCall function enables it to share information like commands, state, data or even messages across chains, making it optimal for any sort of cross-chain communication.

Secured by the MPC network

Whenever the anyCall contract is called in the source chain, it is the MPC nodes that verify the transfer of information across any chain through the anyCall contract. MPC as we know, is one of the most decentralized and secure systems to relay information across blockchains.

Easy to deploy

anyCall can easily be implemented on any blockchain, as it is just a contract. Its implementation does not require a hard fork. The methods are well described in our documentation and we provide friendly and reachable support for coders implementing it.

Backed up by the Multichain ecosystem

The Multichain ecosystem is one of the most robust and advanced cross-chain communication protocols in Web3. The MPC network in the multichain ecosystem is efficiently decentralized and secure, reaching more than 40 blockchains now, with many more on the way. Therefore by being a part of the multi-chain ecosystem, you know that your investment in time to integrate anyCall will be rewarded as we grow and it becomes a standard in our industry.

anyCall cross-chain use cases

In the future, anyCall will change how developers think about and build Dapps radically, unlocking potential in cross-chain DEX, cross-chain lending protocols, cross-chain DAO voting, cross-chain arbitrage bots, cross-chain oracles, data sharing, cross-chain NFT migration and even Unified Metaverse. With anyCall, anything can be interoperable across any blockchains in one single process.

About Multichain:

Multichain , born as Anyswap on the 20th July 2020, is positioned as a fully decentralized Cross-Chain Router Protocol (CRP), an infrastructure supporting multi-chain ecosystem. Multichain envisions to be the ultimate router for web3.

Multichain is now the leader in the cross-chain field with a rapidly expanding ecosystem. It currently supports over 40 blockchains and has deployed nearly 2,000 crypto bridges.

