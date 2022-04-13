PREAKNESS 147 ANNOUNCES ADDITION OF PREAKNESS LIVE CULINARY, ART & MUSIC FESTIVAL CELEBRATING THE BEST OF BALTIMORE ON BLACK-EYED SUSAN DAY AS PART OF PREAKNESS WEEKEND MAY 20 & MAY 21

MS. LAURYN HILL, MEGAN THEE STALLION, BRITTNEY SPENCER, D-NICE AND DARIN ATWATER & THE SOULFUL SYMPHONY TO PERFORM ALONGSIDE CELEBRITY CHEFS TOM COLICCHIO, MARCUS SAMUELSSON AND GAIL SIMMONS AND BALTIMORE STAR CHEFS SAON BRICE AND MARIO MOISE

CREATED BY 1/ST EXPERIENCE IN PARTNERSHIP WITH BALTIMORE NATIVE AND ENTERTAINMENT VISIONARY KEVIN LILES, PREAKNESS LIVE IS PART OF NEW BALTIMORE 1/ST CAMPAIGN

BALTIMORE, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 1/ST EXPERIENCE, curators of world-class entertainment and hometown hospitality for Preakness 147, announces a collaboration with Baltimore's own Kevin Liles, CEO and Chairman of 300 Entertainment and Elektra Music Group, to launch Preakness LIVE Culinary, Art & Music Festival as part of an expanded Preakness entertainment and cultural celebration set to take place on Black-Eyed Susan Day, Friday, May 20. The festival is just one part of 1/ST's new long-term campaign, Baltimore 1/ST, kicking off this year.

Megan The Stallion, photo credit Marcelo Cantu (PRNewswire)

In consultation with Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott and in collaboration with Baltimore notable, Kevin Liles, Preakness LIVE will be the first event to take place as part of Baltimore 1/ST, a holistic new campaign that heralds the Preakness' lifelong home Baltimore and represents a commitment from 1/ST, owner and operator of the Preakness, to support and build on the optimism and enthusiasm for the future of the city. Baltimore 1/ST will champion the race's connection to Baltimore by leveraging the Preakness platform to highlight and impact local culture year-round across the pillars of music, art, fashion, culinary, sports and community, featuring both international and local Baltimore talent.

"I am incredibly excited about this new collaboration being led by a true son of Baltimore. This will not only improve the Preakness experience, but also support and elevate Baltimore culture through art, sports, fashion, and food year-round," said Mayor Brandon M. Scott. "I look forward to the profound impact this new focus on Baltimore art and culture will have on our city's next generation of creative minds. I want to thank Kevin Liles, 300 Entertainment and Elektra Music Group, and 1/ST EXPERIENCE for their investment in our city and it's unique cultural fabric."

Taking place in the iconic Pimlico infield, Preakness LIVE will feature performances by GRAMMY Award winners Ms. Lauryn Hill and Megan Thee Stallion, NAACP Image Award winner D-Nice and Baltimore-bred talent including rising singer Brittney Spencer, Darin Atwater & The Soulful Symphony, plus a performance of "The Star-Spangled Banner" by WanMor and more. Local talent will also perform on the Charm City Stage throughout the evening. Preakness LIVE is produced in collaboration with Karlitz & Company.

"Baltimore is more than a city, just as Preakness is more than a race," said Kevin Liles, CEO and Chairman of 300 Entertainment and Elektra Music Group. "What we're building with Preakness LIVE is a movement, not a moment. As a native son of this great city and a life-long fan of Preakness, I'm so proud to help bring an event of this scale and scope home, creating a cultural milestone both for residents and visitors rediscovering Baltimore's charms."

Celebrity chefs Tom Colicchio, Marcus Samuelsson, Gail Simmons, and beloved Baltimore chefs Saon Brice of BLK Swan, and Mario Moise of Bar ONE will perform culinary showcases on the main stage. Chefs Colicchio, Samuelsson and Simmons will collaborate to develop unique offerings for guests in the Finish Line Suites, Turfside Terrace and the Home Stretch Pavilions. Preakness LIVE will also debut Restaurant Row made up of a diverse group of local eateries featuring regional culinary delights serving fans on both Black-Eyed Susan Day and Preakness Day.

Baltimore's vibrant art scene will be given a showcase in the Pimlico infield during Preakness weekend with unique installations throughout the art garden, curated by acclaimed Baltimore multidisciplinary artist and founder of "The Last Resort Artist Retreat" Derrick Adams. The art garden will display works from a multitude of local artists as well as entrants of the Preakness 147 Art of Racing campaign, among other exciting activations.

To further connect the Preakness weekend celebrations to Park Heights, Park Heights Renaissance will sponsor and lead the first annual George "Spider" Anderson Preakness Music and Arts Festival in recognition of the first African American jockey to win the Preakness Stakes in 1889. The day-long festival on May 21st will feature live music, arts & crafts, the days' races live streamed, top food trucks and will highlight community businesses and partners.

Park Heights Renaissance Executive Director Yolanda Jiggetts says, "We are committed to engaging the community in the history of Preakness. This will be a celebration of the Preakness in a way that's groundbreaking and we hope connects residents and local businesses like never before. 1/ST continues to show its commitment to strengthening its reach in the community through its growing relationship with Park Heights Renaissance."

During the third running of the George E. Mitchell Black-Eyed Susan Stakes, the recipient of the George E. Mitchell Park Heights Community Fellowship Grant, awarded by Park Heights Renaissance, will be recognized with a special presentation from the Winner's Circle. The iconic race was renamed in 2020 to highlight the extraordinary legacy of Mitchell himself and to create a platform for the recognition of those in the Park Heights community who share in Mitchell's vision and leadership towards revitalization of the Park Heights community.

"The Preakness 147 celebration, including everything we are doing on Black-Eyed Susan Day and on Preakness Day, will bring together entertainers, artists, lifestyle, hospitality and culinary leaders, and the community for weekend of events that will put Baltimore front and center," said Jimmy Vargas, CEO, 1/ST EXPERIENCE. "We are thrilled to be working with Mayor Scott, Kevin Liles, Yolanda Jiggetts and some of the city's top cultural shapeshifters to reaffirm and evolve the connection between the Preakness and the people of Baltimore."

Tickets for Preakness LIVE go on-sale April 13th and range from $49-$175. These and other Preakness weekend tickets can be purchased online by visiting www.preakness.com/tickets . As part of the ongoing partnership between 1/ST and Park Heights Renaissance, tickets for Preakness LIVE and for InfieldFest will be distributed to the Parks Heights community through Park Heights Renaissance.

For more information on Preakness 147, visit www.preakness.com or follow on social @PreaknessStakes #Preakness.

ABOUT THE STRONACH GROUP AND 1/ST

1/ST RACING drives the best-in-class horse racing operations at the company's premier racetracks and training centers including: Santa Anita Park, Golden Gate Fields and San Luis Rey Downs (California); Gulfstream Park – home of the Pegasus World Cup Championship Invitational Series, Gulfstream Park West and Palm Meadows Thoroughbred Training Center (Florida); the Maryland Jockey Club at Laurel Park, Pimlico Race Course - home of the legendary Preakness Stakes, Rosecroft Raceway and Bowie Training Center (Maryland).

