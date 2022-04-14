AVINO DELIVERS STEADY Q1 2022 PRODUCTION RESULTS

VANCOUVER, BC, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (TSX: ASM) (NYSE: ASM) (FSE: GV6) "Avino" or "the Company") is pleased to report highlights from its first quarter 2022 production results from the Avino Mine property near Durango, Mexico.

"The first quarter of 2022 represented a significant milestone for Avino," said David Wolfin, President and CEO of Avino. "With the closing of the La Preciosa acquisition, we are excited to move forward with a goal of creating a district-scale operation which will provide significant benefits for all our stakeholders. The slight decrease in production, compared to Q4 2021, was expected due to mine sequencing into more typical gold grade zones. During the quarter, silver and copper grades remained consistent with our internal mine plan while we were able to meaningfully improve our gold and silver recoveries. We continue to focus on profitable ounces, training programs to build up our local workforce to accelerate the ramp-up period, and continued exploration below our current workings in addition to other high-grade targets on the property."

2022 First Quarter Highlights

Completed Transformational Acquisition of La Preciosa: On March 21, 2022 , Avino announced the closing of the acquisition of La Preciosa from Coeur Mining Inc.

Announced La Potosina Results: On March 9, 2022 , Avino announced drill results from the La Potosina area of the Avino property, including 668 g/t AgEq over 2.95 metres. These results are following up on historic results from 2011, which included 2,737 g/t AgEq over 0.40 metres.

Advanced the Oxide Tailings Project: With the release of the results from the 110 drill-hole program, Avino is moving forward with metallurgical testwork to progress this project to the next phase of development.

Production Highlights - Q1 2022 (Compared to Q4 2021)

Q1 2022 came from the Avino Mine only. The Company is not expecting to process any Historical Above Ground Stockpiles at this time.

Silver equivalent production decreased 15% to 457,798 oz*

Silver production remained constant at 164,358 oz

Copper production increased by 8% to 1.2 million lbs

Gold production decreased by 66% to 801 oz

Mill throughput increased by 7% to 111,138 tonnes

*In Q1 2022, AgEq was calculated using metals prices of $23.94 oz Ag, $1,874 oz Au and $4.53 lb Cu. In Q4 2021, AgEq was calculated using metals prices of $23.32 oz Ag, $1,783 oz Au and $4.40 lb Cu.

Consolidated Production Tables

Q1 2022 Production by Mine Tonnes Processed Silver

Oz Gold

Oz Copper

Lbs AgEq Oz Avino 111,138 164,358 801 1,217,349 457,798 Historic Above Ground Stockpiles - - - - - Consolidated 111,138 164,358 801 1,217,349 457,798

Q1 2022 Grade & Recovery by Mine Grade

Ag g/t Grade

Au g/t Grade

Cu % Recovery

Ag % Recovery

Au % Recovery

Cu % Avino 50 0.29 0.56 92% 77% 89% Historic Above Ground Stockpiles - - - -% -% -% Consolidated 50 0.29 0.56 92% 77% 89%

Avino Mine Production Highlights



Q1 2022 Q4 20211 Quarterly Change Total Mill Feed (dry tonnes) 111,138 103,513 7% Feed Grade Silver (g/t) 50 56 -10% Feed Grade Gold (g/t) 0.29 0.86 -66% Feed Grade Copper (%) 0.56 0.55 1% Recovery Silver (%) 92% 89% 3% Recovery Gold (%) 77% 75% 3% Recovery Copper (%) 89% 90% -1% Total Silver Produced (oz) 164,358 163,933 -% Total Gold Produced (oz) 801 2,158 -63% Total Copper Produced (Lbs) 1,217,349 1,128,728 8% Total Silver Equivalent Produced (oz)2 457,798 541,432 -15%

1Q4 2021 was the most recent quarter of consolidated production and is most appropriate for comparison purposes, as there was no production for Q1 2021.

2In Q1 2022, AgEq was calculated using metals prices of $23.94 oz Ag, $1,874 oz Au and $4.53 lb Cu. In Q4 2021, AgEq was calculated using metals prices of $23.32 oz Ag, $1,783 oz Au and $4.40 lb Cu. Calculated figures may not add up due to rounding.

Exploration Update

Avino released updates on drilling from a number of different areas of the Avino property, including La Potosina, Oxide Tailings Project & a summary of all other 2021 drilling.

These releases are linked here:

Dry Stack Tailings Facility Update

Avino is completing its conversion to dry stack tailings. We chose dry stack tailings for its environmental, safety and economic advantages with the high solids content. This significantly improves safety and stability and reduces the need to extract water from local sources by recycling the water removed from tailings. In addition, it requires less land which in turn results in a smaller environmental footprint. A time lapse video showing the progress of the construction of Tailings Storage Facility #2 is on our website at the following link.

Quality Assurance/Quality Control

Mill assays are performed at the Avino property's on-site lab. Check samples are sent to SGS Labs in Durango, Mexico for verification. Gold and silver assays are performed by the fire assay method with a gravimetric finish for concentrates and AAS (Atomic Absorption Spectrometry) methods for copper, lead, zinc and silver for the feed and tail grade samples. All concentrate shipments are assayed by one of the following independent third-party labs: Inspectorate in the UK, and LSI in the Netherlands and AHK.

Qualified Person(s)

Peter Latta, P.Eng, MBA, VP Technical Services, Avino who is a qualified person within the context of National Instrument 43-101 has reviewed and approved the technical data in this news release.

About Avino

Avino is primarily a silver producer from its wholly owned Avino Mine near Durango, Mexico. The Company's silver, gold and copper production remains unhedged. The Company's mission and strategy is to create shareholder value through its focus on profitable organic growth at the historic Avino Property and the strategic acquisition of mineral exploration and mining properties. We are committed to managing all business activities in a safe, environmentally responsible, and cost-effective manner, while contributing to the well-being of the communities in which we operate. We encourage you to connect with us on Twitter at @Avino_ASM and on LinkedIn at Avino Silver & Gold Mines. To view the Avino Mine VRIFY tour, please click here.

