Direct Therapeutic Ultrasound (DTU) Improving Surgical Safety and Precision

We are looking for investors, like you!

BOTHELL, Wash., April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Novuson announces the recent launch of their Regulation Crowdfunding raise. Join us in improving surgical safety and precision.

(PRNewswire)

Novuson is focused on finishing validation studies for the regulatory clearance of our first-in-class Ultrastat 3mm MiniLS advanced energy sealer/divider. Energy based surgical instruments are used in most surgical procedures. They improve surgical efficiency.

"We intend to revolutionize surgical safety and precision," said Founder and CEO, Dr. Stuart Mitchell. "We at Novuson believe the Ultrastat 3mm MiniLS vessel sealer/divider will disrupt the surgical market, improving patient safety with DTU precision."

With the help of StartEngine, we are excited to announce the commencement of our equity crowdfunding campaign. Equity crowdfunding allows companies like Novuson to raise capital from the public. Investors will hold partial ownership in Novuson and will have the opportunity to profit if and when Novuson does well. Please find more information on our business, growth plans, our financials, investor benefits and a whole lot more at www.startengine.com/novuson.

ABOUT Novuson:

Novuson, a spinout from the University of Washington's highly regarded Applied Physics Laboratory's Center for Industrial and Medical Ultrasound, is developing its Direct Therapeutic Ultrasound (DTU) technology platform for sealing/dividing tissue, coagulation, and hemostatic control in surgical and trauma procedures. DTU technology should enable clinicians to perform surgeries safely with precision. The company's founder is Dr. Stuart Mitchell.

Contact

Stuart Mitchell, PhD

Founder and CEO

(425) 238-6227

sbmitchell@novuson.com

https://www.linkedin.com/in/mitchellsb/

https://www.linkedin.com/company/novuson

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Novuson Surgical