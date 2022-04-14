First Behavior Technician Cohort Begins for Autism Acceptance Month

INDIANAPOLIS, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This month, in connection to Autism Acceptance Month, Bierman Autism Centers and Salem University started their first cohort for their Behavior Technician certificate program. This program is the first of its kind and spans multiple states. Individuals in this program earn the credentials and on-the-job experience required to sit for the Behavior Analysis Certification board RBT® exam. Enabling them to begin their career providing autism support and therapy. The certificate takes 12 weeks and results in 6 credit hours.

All current attendees have scholarships to participate in the program!

Classes are designed to give each individual individualized training and a supportive learning environment. All students will complete 40 hours onsite at one of the Bierman Autism Centers' locations - Avon, IN; Bedford, MA; Berkeley Heights, NJ; Broad Ripple, IN; Cranston, RI; Fort Wayne, IN; Needham, MA; Scottsdale, AZ; Raleigh, NC; Randolph, MA; Tempe, AZ; Warren, RI, Warwick, RI, and Westfield, IN.

This program is designed for any individual who is interested in education, special education, or healthcare. Bierman's Chief Clinical Officer, Christina Barosky said, "This program was designed to expose new individuals to a field who may not have heard of ABA or behavior analysis before. It's an opportunity for individuals to join a growing field that currently has very few coursework options available. This program is a great opportunity for career development."

The next cohort of the program is set to begin at the beginning of June. Learn more here .

Bierman Autism Centers is a place where kids as young as 18 months to 9 years of age engage in play to learn foundational skills they can build on such as self-advocacy and communication. For more about Bierman Autism Centers visit www.biermanautism.com.

