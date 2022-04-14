Unik recognized as the finalists in the Learning Management System Category (LMS) For EdTech Awards 2022

DUBLIN, Calif., April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- UNIK, a leading LMS product offered by Prepaze, was named a finalist in the 2022 "EdTech Cool Tool Awards" by EdTech Digest for its outstanding contributions to transforming education through technology. With a multitude of features presented in a simple user interface, Edtech recognized that UNIK enabled teachers, students, and parents to make better use of the technology, simplifying their teaching and learning experiences.

"This is a proud and happy moment for UNIK and its amazing team. To be identified as a finalist amongst 1000s of submissions and to be on that list with other LMS Industry leaders in just three years is a huge recognition for our company and our vision, " said Shenba Chockalingam, the CEO of Prepaze. " This gives our team the reaffirmation and motivation to enrich teaching and learning by simplifying the process while at the same time improving the features offered in our digital platform," she added.

Known for its simplistic user-centric interface, UNIK makes itself unique by serving as a one-stop destination for teachers, students, administrators, and parents. UNIK allows teachers to create lesson plans, online assessments, recorded classes, and detailed grade reports through a very simple interface. This saves time for the teachers and allows them to create more engaging lessons, understand their students' needs better, and deeply connect with them. Moreover, with a clear performance analytics dashboard, the students and parents can take a deep dive into the student's learning path and work closely with teachers to improve the students' outcomes.

UNIK has shown that learning need not be confined to classrooms during these unprecedented times. One can learn anywhere at one's pace and be confident. UNIK has proved why it's an emerging figurehead in education technology.

Celebrating its 12th year, the EdTech Digest Awards recognize companies and people in and around education for outstanding contributions to transforming education through technology. This year's finalists and winners were narrowed from the larger field of exciting companies worldwide and judged based on various criteria, including pedagogical workability, efficacy and results, support, clarity, value, and potential.

To check the comprehensive list of the Edtech Award 2022 finalists for LMS and other categories, click on this link .

About UNIK

UNIK is a learning management system software that serves as the best digital platform for teachers and organizations to make online learning easier. Unik has changed the online learning landscape for teachers and helped them efficiently monitor each student's progress. It enables teachers to ease their roles and duties like grading, assessment evaluation, assigning work, and uploading files.

