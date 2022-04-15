Big Brothers Big Sisters of America Appoints New Members to Justice, Equity, Diversity, And Inclusion Council in Continued Pursuit to Create More Equitable Outcomes for All Young People

TAMPA, Fla., April 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Big Brothers Big Sisters of America (BBBSA), the preeminent leader in one-to-one youth mentoring, appoints Ad Council Chief Equity Officer Elise James-DeCruise, and National Corn Growers Association Chief Executive Officer Jon Doggett to its Justice, Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion (JEDI) Council, designed to support the organization's longstanding commitment to empower all young people.

James-DeCruise is an award-winning Learning & Development professional and Diversity, Equity & Inclusion practitioner with over 20 years of global experience in the marketing, strategy, design and delivery of programs and experiences for clients, partners and industry professionals within the workforce, marketplace and community. As CEO of the Ad Council, a leading nonprofit that uses the power of communications to drive social change, James-DeCruise oversees the organization's ongoing commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion – ultimately informing every aspect of the Ad Council's mission, workplace culture and public-facing communications.

Doggett brings a wealth of knowledge and public policy experience to the JEDI Council. Prior to becoming CEO of the National Corn Growers Association in 2018, Doggett served as the organization's executive vice president from 2014-2018, and prior to that he served as vice president of public policy for over 12 years, where he managed the organization's Washington, D.C. office and led its public policy efforts.

"I am pleased to welcome Elise and Jon to Big Brothers Big Sisters' JEDI Council. Their collective experience in public policy and diversity, equity and inclusion are welcome additions to the council," said Interim JEDI Council Co-Chair Jana Brown. "I look forward to working alongside them to create more equitable outcomes for the Big Brothers Big Sisters workforce, community, and young people."

Founded in 2021, BBBSA's JEDI Council supports the organization's long-standing commitment to empower all youth. The group, made up of business and nonprofit leaders and experts, brings their expertise and compassion to BBBSA to cultivate strategies, curate concepts, and advise on JEDI issues affecting young people, staff, volunteers, and communities across the country. The formation of this cohort is part of BBBSA's responsibility to create a nondiscriminatory and anti-racist approach to dismantle any inequities within its policies, systems, programs, and services, so all young people can experience a strong mentoring relationship in their lives.

"With youth empowerment at the center of all we do, BBBSA is committed to tailoring our approach to meet the diverse and evolving needs of the young people we serve. The JEDI Council helps us make sure that we continue to pursue our values of upholding justice, equity, diversity and inclusion," said Big Brothers Big Sisters of America President and CEO Artis Stevens. "I am grateful to Elise and Jon for sharing their invaluable expertise with us and look forward to working with them as new members of the JEDI Council."

"I am thrilled to bring my expertise to Big Brothers Big Sisters of America as a new member of the JEDI Council," said Ad Council Chief Equity Officer Elise James-DeCruise. "The organization's commitment to providing a fulfilling and equitable experience for Bigs and Littles is commendable. I look forward to working with the JEDI Council to help Big Brothers Big Sisters examine and enhance its policies and practices to best support the communities they serve."

"I am beyond excited to join Big Brothers Big Sisters of America's JEDI Council," said National Corn Growers Association Chief Executive Officer Jon Doggett. "The nonprofit has an outstanding reputation and I look forward to sharing my public policy experience to help the organization be the most diverse, mission-driven, youth empowerment organization in the country."

To learn more about Big Brothers Big Sisters of America's JEDI Council visit: https://www.bbbs.org/justice-equity-diversity-inclusion/.

About Big Brothers Big Sisters of America

Founded in 1904, Big Brothers Big Sisters of America is the largest and most experienced youth mentoring organization in the United States. The mission of Big Brothers Big Sisters of America is to create and support one-to-one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth. Big Brothers Big Sisters' evidence-based approach is designed to create positive youth outcomes, including educational success, avoidance of risky behaviors, higher aspirations, greater confidence, and improved relationships. Big Brothers Big Sisters has over 230 local agencies serving more than 5,000 communities across all 50 states. For more information, visit: www.bigbrothersbigsisters.org.

