GR0 Named #6 on Clutch's Top 100 Fastest Growing Companies in 2022

GR0 takes the title of the Fastest-Growing SEO Agency in the nation, with a growth rate of over 300%

LOS ANGELES, April 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GR0 , a leading SEO agency based in Los Angeles, announced today that it has been named #6 on Clutch's Top 100 Fastest-Growing B2B Providers . The 100 fastest-growing companies rank is based on the absolute revenue growth rate from 2020 to 2021.

GR0 earned the #6 spot on the Top 100 list, with a staggering growth rate of 301.72%. GR0 also took the top spot amongst other SEO agencies, officially cementing the title of fastest-growing SEO agency in the nation.

"We at GR0 are extremely proud of this global recognition and it is a testament of our team's hard work and dedication to our clients," said co-founder and CEO Kevin Miller . "We feel very lucky and honored to be named the fastest-growing SEO agency in the United States. Knowing our team, we are optimistic to be on this list in the years to come. "

Clutch is a B2B review and rating platform that highlights top firms from different industries worldwide. Every year, agencies that are top-rated on the platform and that have exhibited a significant rise in revenue are listed and ranked in the Clutch 100 for Fastest Growth. The service providers on this list are headquartered in the United States, Canada, Ukraine, the UK, Singapore, and other countries across the globe. Among these, the leaders are skilled in a variety of services including SEO, web development, public relations, call center services, and more.

"The Clutch 100 growth lists are meant to highlight the top service providers based on their growth during a challenging period," said Clutch Customer Success Manager Aaron Morales. "The leaders are recognized because of their ability to work through adversity, willingness to participate, and commitment to their clients."

The leading LA-based agency helps brands rank #1 on Google by leveraging search engine optimization and search engine marketing. For more information about GR0 and to read reviews related to client and employee feedback, please visit Comparably , Glassdoor , Clutch or Crunchbase .

About GR0:

GR0's co-founders, Jon Zacharias and Kevin Miller , sought to create a digital marketing agency powered by their wealth of SEO, online marketing, and strategic advisory experience with top D2C and B2B brands. At GR0, our mission is to help brands rank #1 on Google. We accomplish this by empowering clients to build powerful online brands with audiences they fully own through relentlessly innovating and igniting organic growth. While SEO remains the top service for most customers, GR0 offers additional solutions that can be tailored to the individual needs of each client. GR0's mission is to demystify online marketing for brands, allowing them to realize their full potential and deliver unmatched value to every customer.

For business or media inquiries, please reach out to contact@gr0.com

About Clutch:

Clutch ( https://clutch.co/ ) is a global platform whose seasoned analysts verify and organize client reviews for B2B firms. Each year, Clutch announces the best and brightest service providers that meet their meticulous evaluation-based methodology. At the backbone of Clutch's research is the client perspective, which Clutch infers through intensive client interviews.

Media Contact: contact@gr0.com

View original content:

SOURCE GR0.com LLC