Union Pacific Named a Best Company for Women by Women's Choice Awards

Railroad highlighted as best place to work for women overall, multicultural women and millennials

OMAHA, Neb., April 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Union Pacific today announced its first time being named as a Best Place to Work by the Women's Choice Awards in all three categories: Best Companies for Women, Best Companies for Diversity and Best Companies for Millennials.

Union Pacific. (PRNewsFoto/Union Pacific) (PRNewsfoto/Union Pacific) (PRNewswire)

The Women's Choice Awards selects companies based on female and diversity representation in the workforce, work-life balance benefits, professional development and support networks, paid and family time off, health and wellness benefits, employee recognition and financial benefits.

Only companies with the highest scores earn a Women's Choice Award, and very few are recognized across all three categories.

"Union Pacific is honored to be recognized as a Best Place to Work for all women," said Beth Whited, executive vice president – Sustainability and Strategy. "Being identified by the Women's Choice Awards is exemplary of our meaningful progress toward our diversity, equity and inclusion goals."

Union Pacific was identified by the Women's Choice Awards for meeting general needs of all working women, aiming to dismantle systematic barriers and close race-based gaps, and helping millennial women grow and advance in their careers.

This year, the award included an environmental, social and governance component for candidates that have proven to be socially and environmentally responsible. Union Pacific has made significant progress toward reducing its environmental impact and is working to achieve net zero emissions by 2050.

This recognition comes a year after Union Pacific announced its goal to increase the representation of women in its workforce by doubling the current population and growing its people of color in the workforce to 40%, representing a 36% improvement.

ABOUT UNION PACIFIC

Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP) delivers the goods families and businesses use every day with safe, reliable and efficient service. Operating in 23 western states, the company connects its customers and communities to the global economy. Trains are the most environmentally responsible way to move freight, helping Union Pacific protect future generations. More information about Union Pacific is available at www.up.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Union Pacific Corporation