Heretto Launches Personalization Proof of Concept with Enterprise Knowledge

ROCHESTER, N.Y., April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Heretto today announced a new partnership with Enterprise Knowledge. This partnership launches a new Personalization Proof of Concept (POC) program for any organization seeking to create loyal customers, partners, and employees through content personalization.

"Personalization isn't a "nice to have" when it comes to enterprise help and knowledge content. This content is dense by nature, so personalization strips away the pieces which don't relate to the reader and makes it easier to digest. " says Patrick Bosek, CEO and co-founder of Heretto.

The Personalization POC will help organizations:

Get a facilitated introduction to the technologies and best practices that enable personalization

Initiate a personalization strategy – complete with content and metadata models – that can iteratively improve over time;

Validate the personalized experience with user research;

Implement the POC for a prioritized use case leveraging Heretto for structured content components; and

Leverage an executive presentation to articulate the value proposition of the personalization strategy and socialize the roadmap to production-ready personalized digital experiences.

In eight weeks companies will have an interactive proof of concept that demonstrates the impact personalized content delivery can have on their prioritized business objectives. This POC, delivered alongside a practical roadmap and executive presentation, will make the esoteric possibilities of personalized content real for organizations, empowering action and enabling outcomes-oriented decision making.

For more information visit the Personalization POC website.

About Heretto: Heretto is the leading content operations platform designed to create, manage, and personalize enterprise knowledge for any audience, on any channel, in any language. Heretto's cloud-native, SasS-based platform increases customer satisfaction, efficiency, and time-to-market by providing organizations with the power to create, control, and deploy knowledge, product, and learning content to any audience at any time. Content can be authored, updated, reused, translated, and published to the web, PDFs, chatbots, and internet applications in an intuitive workflow. Teams can collaborate on a single document simultaneously to minimize the cost of content and increase quality and consistency from anywhere in the world. Clients include many of the world's top companies across industries such as high-technology, manufacturing, financial services, insurance, and medical devices. Keep up with Heretto on Linkedin , Twitter , and our blog .

About Enterprise Knowledge: Enterprise Knowledge is the leading knowledge management firm that helps companies integrate Knowledge Management, Information Management, Information Technology, and Agile Approaches to help companies enterprise their knowledge.

