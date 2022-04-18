Pro Help Legal adds new features and expands to Australia

NEW YORK, April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rising gas prices, increased costs and demands on time are changing how people access professionals. If you can visit your doctor or mental health professional from the convenience of your home, why can't you also see a lawyer the same way? Pro Help Legal, a secure video communication marketplace for lawyers, is changing how people find and interact with lawyers.

Our primary focus is always security and privacy

Focused on privacy and security concerns unique to the legal community, the founders of Pro Help Legal created a site from the ground up.

In a recent interview with Co-Founder Josh Cordova, he explained that "the features are built by the Pro Help Legal development team and are not third-party applications." This helps ensure control over privacy and security. From the crystal clear 256-bit encrypted video meeting rooms, in-meeting payment processing, calendar integration with Outlook, iCal, and Google, and the newly released "request a meeting" feature, our primary focus is always security and privacy.

Pro Help Legal provides a growing marketplace for people who need a lawyer. Instead of traveling to an office to sit in a lobby waiting to meet with a lawyer, people can chat with lawyers who are instantly available or request a meeting with a lawyer during their lunch break or whenever is most convenient. Pro Help Legal provides a free video meeting place for lawyers and people who need a lawyer. It should be noted that while many lawyers offer free consultations, ultimately, there is usually a cost for legal services.

Josh was eager to relate that Pro Help Legal had recently expanded their company to Australia. This is phenomenal growth for a less than two years old company. Pro Help Legal Australia offers all of the same services and features, with the same security features, as their American counterpart.

For anyone looking for a secure marketplace for legal services, whether in the United States or Australia, you should consider https://www.ProHelpLegal.com in the United States or https://ProHelpLegal.com.au in Australia

