Association for Corporate Growth Launches New Business Development Report that Names the Top M&A Professionals to Watch

Association for Corporate Growth Launches New Business Development Report that Names the Top M&A Professionals to Watch

CHICAGO, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ACG – the premier midmarket mergers and acquisitions association – published its first-ever M&A Business Development Professionals to Watch List in Middle Market Growth's special edition that's out this month.

ACG Logo (PRNewswire)

The edition lists 90 professionals to watch across three categories: private equity, investment banking and corporate development.

"This report showcases business development newcomers and veterans alike," said Tom Bohn, ACG president and CEO. "The immense number of nominees that we received only confirmed that ACG is the place for business development professionals."

In January, Middle Market Growth editors asked the M&A community to nominate dealmaking professionals who excel in their role, are well-respected by deal partners, and are doing something new or different to advance the profession.

The honorees work at private equity firms, investment banks and corporations. Altamont Capital Partners, The Riverside Company, Novacap, Guggenheim Securities, Houlihan Lokey, Lincoln International, Siemens Energy, TaskUs and Terminix are among the firms represented.

"This list reads like a who's who in business development. These professionals are at the top of their game right now," said David Gershman, ACG board president and partner and general counsel at private equity firm Trivest Partners.

The report is sponsored by Grata, a private company intelligence engine for middle-market dealmakers.

"Grata is thrilled to be involved with this report because we know how critical technology is to the business development profession," said Nevin Raj, Grata's chief operating officer and co-founder. "I've seen how attitudes toward technology have shifted as I've talked to ACG members and how it's becoming increasingly important as time goes on."

The special edition also features content highlighting the evolution of business development, including through the use of technology and data, and increased industry specialization.

Physical copies will be mailed to all ACG members. The full edition is available online at middlemarketgrowth.org.

For more information about the Business Development Report, contact Sue Ter Maat at stermaat@acg.org or (847) 772-4354.

About ACG (Association for Corporate Growth)

Founded in 1954, ACG is the premier M&A dealmaking community with a mission of driving middle-market growth. ACG's global network operates within 61 local markets worldwide and comprises more than 100,000 middle-market professionals who invest in, own and advise growing companies. Learn more about ACG and becoming a member at www.acg.org.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Association for Corporate Growth